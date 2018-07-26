हाईकोर्ट ने कहा- अखबार में मिंटो ब्रिज की फोटो देख लगता है कि यह दिल्ली नहीं है 

Looking at newspaper photographs of Minto bridge flooded under water,did not seem like it’s Delhi. It looked like a tribal area when we saw pictures of ppl being rescued from Minto road.Let’s get organised.We want a composite plan.Whose responsibility is this?: Delhi High Court https://t.co/3z19bYmS0W— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
बिहार के पूर्व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री और आरजेडी सुप्रीमो लालू यादव के बड़े बेटे तेज प्रताप यादव ने पेट्रोल और डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों के खिलाफ पटना में साइकिल यात्रा निकाली, लेकिन कुछ ही दूर जाते ही उनका बैलेंस बिगड़ गया और वह लड़खड़ाकर गिर पड़े।
26 जुलाई 2018