शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Govt Counsel filed reply in HC in Delhi existing drainage is designed for certain capacity

हाईकोर्ट ने कहा- अखबार में मिंटो ब्रिज की फोटो देख लगता है कि यह दिल्ली नहीं है 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 26 Jul 2018 05:08 PM IST
delhi rain
delhi rain - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में बारिश होने से जगह जगह जल जमाव हो जा रहा है। जिससे जनता से लेकर सरकार तक दोनों परेशान हो रहे हैं। दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने दिल्ली सरकार से कहा कि मिंटो पुल के नीचे बाढ़ का पानी की फोटो अखबार में देखकर लगता ही नहीं है कि यह दिल्ली है। यह एक जनजातीय क्षेत्र की तरह लग रहा था जब हमने मिंटो रोड से लोगों को रेश्क्यू करके बचाया गया था। चलो व्यवस्थित हो जाते हैं। हमें एक योजना चाहिए। इसका जिम्मेदार कौन है?



दिल्ली सरकार के वकील ने याचिका दायर कर इसका जवाब दिया है, कि मौजूदा दिल्ली में जल निकासी डिजाइन ठीक नहीं है, इसलिए हर तरफ जल जमाव हो जा रहा है। जिसके जवाब में कोर्ट ने पूछा है कि क्या हम उसे ठीक कर सकते हैं?  दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने इससे पहले भी शहर में जल जमाव के मामले को संज्ञान लिया था।
 
delhi hc minto bridge

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bruna Abdullah
Bollywood

Video: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस को ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने स्विटरलैंड में इस तरह किया प्रपोज, छलक पड़े आंसू

26 जुलाई 2018

tom cruise
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन 5 फिल्मों का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ सकती है टॉम क्रूज की Mission Impossible

26 जुलाई 2018

जीनत अमान
Bollywood

बेहद रंगीन मिजाज हैं पाकिस्तान के होने वाले पीएम इमरान खान, इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस से जुड़ चुका है नाम

26 जुलाई 2018

5 common characters in sairat and dhadak u must know about it
Bollywood

सैराट के 5 किरदारों से मिलिए, यही हैं धड़क के कॉमन किरदार, जो हिट बनाते हैं जाह्नवी की फिल्म

26 जुलाई 2018

Imran Khan
Bollywood

एक्टिंग में फ्लॉप इमरान अब खेलेंगे निर्देशन की पारी, फिल्म और हीरो का नाम भी जान लें

26 जुलाई 2018

बिजय आनंद
Bollywood

रामायण में लक्ष्मण बन हिट होने वाले इस एक्टर की हालत हो गई ऐसी, 26 की उम्र में हुई थी भयानक बीमारी

26 जुलाई 2018

indian railway rrb recruitment 2018 exam pattern
Government Jobs

RRB Recruitment 2018: रेलवे भर्ती के लिए आपने भी किया है आवेदन, ऐसा होगा परीक्षा पैटर्न

26 जुलाई 2018

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain
Television

'भाबी जी घर पर हैं' में आएगा अब तक का सबसे बड़ा ट्विस्ट, एक झटके में तबाह हो जाएगी अंगूरी की जिंदगी

26 जुलाई 2018

moon
Religion

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: ग्रहण काल में जरूर करें ये 5 काम, होगा बहुत फायदेमंद

26 जुलाई 2018

man do wrong thing in bus make disgusting postures after seening girls viral in facebook
Weird Stories

बस में दो युवतियों के सामने अधेड़ ने पार की अश्लीलता की हदें, फेसबुक पर डाली ऐसी पोस्ट तब हुआ इंसाफ

26 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

साइकिल से गिरने के बाद सड़क पर बैठे तेज प्रताप यादव
Bihar

वीडियो : सड़क पर साइकिल से निकले तेज प्रताप, गिर पड़े

बिहार के पूर्व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री और आरजेडी सुप्रीमो लालू यादव के बड़े बेटे तेज प्रताप यादव ने पेट्रोल और डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों के खिलाफ पटना में साइकिल यात्रा निकाली, लेकिन कुछ ही दूर जाते ही उनका बैलेंस बिगड़ गया और वह लड़खड़ाकर गिर पड़े।

26 जुलाई 2018

पिछले वर्ष श्रावण पूर्णिमा सात अगस्त को भी दिन में 12 बजे की गई थी
Varanasi

काशी में 26 वर्षों के इतिहास में दूसरी बार दिन में होगी गंगा आरती

26 जुलाई 2018

Rajasthan: alwar mob lynching case police invetigation
Rajasthan

अलवर भीड़ हिंसा: पुलिस जांच में खुलासा- जिसे मार डाला, उसने गाय खरीदी ही नहीं

26 जुलाई 2018

इसी थैले में मिले हैं सिक्के
Dehradun

ग्रामीणों को एक मंदिर में सोने-चांदी के प्राचीन सिक्के

26 जुलाई 2018

शहीदों के परिजनों को सम्मानित करते सीएम योगी
Lucknow

अमेरिका, पाकिस्तान को सीएम योगी का संदेश, देश के स्वाभिमान में हस्तक्षेप बर्दाश्त नहीं

26 जुलाई 2018

Himachal govt will takeover sadashiv temple in una
Shimla

डेढ़ सौ साल पुराने इस मंदिर का अधिग्रहण करेगी सरकार

26 जुलाई 2018

nitish kumar
Bihar

यौन शोषण केस: 29 बच्चियों से रेप मामले की होगी सीबीआई जांच, नीतीश ने दिए निर्देश

26 जुलाई 2018

Delhi high court decision for DAV Centenary Public School Una
Shimla

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने इस स्कूल की मान्यता रद्द करने पर लगाई रोक

26 जुलाई 2018

शिक्षामित्रों ने बाल मुंडवाकर
Lucknow

शिक्षामित्रों ने बाल मुंडवाकर सरकार के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन, लगाए अनदेखी करने के आरोप

25 जुलाई 2018

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

मंत्रियों-विधायकों ने ही निकाल दी मुख्यमंत्री के डोप टेस्ट प्रोजेक्ट की हवा, जानिए कैसे

26 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: अब लव मैरिज पर भी मॉब लिंचिंग!

गाजियाबाद तहसील परिसर में उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब कुछ अराजक तत्वों ने एक मुस्लिम युवक की पिटाई करनी शुरू कर दी। दरअसल ये युवक एक हिंदू युवती के साथ अपनी शादी का रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के लिए पहुंचा था। देखिए पूरी खबर।

24 जुलाई 2018

GHAZIABAD BUILDING 3:19

नोएडा के बाद गाजियाबाद में गिरी निर्माणाधीन इमारत, दबे कई लोग

22 जुलाई 2018

GREATER NOIDA BUILDING 0:55

ग्रेनो के शाहबेरी में गिरी दो इमारत, 50 से ज्यादा लोग मलबे में दबे

18 जुलाई 2018

BUNDELKHAND 5:34

सूखे की मार झेल रहे बुंदेलखंडियों की नोएडा में ये है हालत

12 जुलाई 2018

GHAZIABAD POLICE 3:37

गाजियाबाद पुलिस के ‘ऑपरेशन 72 आवर नॉकआउट’ में सब ढेर!

10 जुलाई 2018

Recommended

delhi HC
Delhi NCR

भूजल स्तर बढ़ाने के लिए बरसाती नालों का करें इस्तेमाल: हाईकोर्ट

25 जुलाई 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

गुड़िया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म मामला: आरोपी पर बालिग की तरह चलेगा मुकदमा

24 जुलाई 2018

delhi HC
Delhi NCR

सार्वजनिक स्थल पर स्तनपान कक्ष न होने पर केंद्र को नोटिस

18 जुलाई 2018

बैंक गड़बड़ी
Delhi NCR

फर्जी सिग्नेचर कर अकाउंट से निकाले 15 लाख, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुअा चोर

14 जुलाई 2018

सांकेतिक चित्र
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने नगरपालिका से मांगा जवाब, कहा- मलेरिया और डेंगू से निपटने का क्या है उपाय

11 जुलाई 2018

kejriwal manish
Delhi NCR

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला न मानने पर भड़की दिल्ली सरकार, एक बार फिर खटकाया जा सकता है कोर्ट का दरवाजा

5 जुलाई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.