Delhi Case: पीड़िता से मिलने पर अड़ीं स्वाति मालीवाल, अस्पताल में धरना जारी, बोलीं- दिल्ली पुलिस गुंडागर्दी...

#WATCH | Delhi government official rape case | DCW chief Swati Maliwal continues to sit on 'dharna' at the hospital in Delhi where the minor girl has been admitted.— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023
She says, "Delhi Police is indulging in hooliganism. They are neither allowing me to meet the girl nor her mother.… pic.twitter.com/DNmeMT8rTv
