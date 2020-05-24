दिल्ली : निजी अस्पतालों, नर्सिंग होम को 20 प्रतिशत बिस्तर कोरोना मरीजों के लिए सुरक्षित रखने के निर्देश  

The Delhi govt felt an imperative need to increase the no. of beds, dedicated to COVID19 patients. Hence, all 117 pvt hospitals/nursing homes with a capacity of 50 beds or more, have been directed to reserve 20% of their total bed strength for COVID19 patients. pic.twitter.com/dxpPOdwHit— Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) May 24, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.