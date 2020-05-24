शहर चुनें

दिल्ली : निजी अस्पतालों, नर्सिंग होम को 20 प्रतिशत बिस्तर कोरोना मरीजों के लिए सुरक्षित रखने के निर्देश  

पीटीआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 24 May 2020 11:17 PM IST
सत्येंद्र जैन
सत्येंद्र जैन - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के निजी अस्पतालों, नर्सिंग होम को 20 प्रतिशत बिस्तर कोविड-19 मरीजों के लिए सुरक्षित रखने होंगे। दिल्ली सरकार ने 50 या उससे अधिक बिस्तरों वाले सभी निजी अस्पतालों और नर्सिंग होम को निर्देश दिया है कि वे अपनी कुल क्षमता के 20 प्रतिशत बिस्तर कोरोना मरीजों के इलाज के लिए सुरक्षित रखें।
दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येन्द्र जैन ने रविवार को ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी कि दिल्ली सरकार को कोरोना मरीजों के लिए सुरक्षित बिस्तरों की संख्या बढ़ाना महत्वपूर्ण लगा।
मंत्री ने कहा कि इसलिए, 50 या उससे अधिक बिस्तरों वाले सभी 117 निजी अस्पतालों और नर्सिंग होम को अपने कुल बिस्तरों में से 20 प्रतिशत को कोरोना मरीजों के लिए आरक्षित रखना होगा।
delhi government instructions private hospitals nursing homes 20 percent beds r corona patients

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

