शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Four criminals injured in an encounter, delhi Police recovered 70 live cartridges 

दिल्ली : पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, चार घायल, 70 कारतूस बरामद 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Oct 2020 08:32 AM IST
विज्ञापन
बदमाशों से बरामद किया गए हथियार और कारतूस
बदमाशों से बरामद किया गए हथियार और कारतूस - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के बेगम पुर इलाके में पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। जानकारी के मुताबिक मुठभेड़ में चार बदमाश घायल हो गए हैं। सभी घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। पुलिस ने बदमाशों के पास से 70 कारतूस, 6 पिस्तौल, 3 बुलेट प्रूफ हेलमेट और 3 बुलेट प्रूफ जैकेट बरामद किए हैं। 
विज्ञापन

Crack SSC CPO SI Delhi Police Exam: अब पहले अटेम्प्ट में करें SI की परीक्षा पास
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr delhi encounter delhi police cartridges

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मामले में मर्डर थ्योरी खारिज होने पर ट्रोल हुईं कंगना, ट्विटर पर हुई अवॉर्ड वापसी की मांग

8 अक्टूबर 2020

H-1B visa
World

एच-1बी वीजा सिर्फ अधिक वेतन पाने वाले विशेष पेशेवरों को ही मिलेगा, सख्त हुए ये नियम

8 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
बिहार चुनाव
Bihar

बिहार चुनाव 2020 : बागियों की बल्ले-बल्ले, रोक पाना आसान नहीं, विकल्प की भरमार

8 अक्टूबर 2020

itr
Business

आयकर रिटर्न भरने की अभी से कर लें तैयारी, इन 10 चीजों का रखें ध्यान

8 अक्टूबर 2020

वास्तव
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: 13 फ्लॉप फिल्मों के बाद हिट हुई थी संजय दत्त की ये फिल्म, 20 साल और खिंच गया सिनेमा करियर

8 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
साइनस की शुरुआत एलर्जी और सर्दी-जुकाम से ही होती है
Health & Fitness

बदलते मौसम में साइनस की समस्या से हैं परेशान तो ये इन घरेलू नुस्खों से भी मिलेगा आराम

8 अक्टूबर 2020

पूर्व सीबीआई निदेशक अश्वनी कुमार
Himachal Pradesh

पूर्व सीबीआई निदेशक अश्वनी कुमार ने इस वजह से की आत्महत्या, सुसाइड नोट में खुलासा

7 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

सुबह खाली पेट धनिया का पानी पीने के पांच जबरदस्त फायदे, ये बीमारियां रहेंगी दूर

7 अक्टूबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

ताइवान के राष्ट्रीय दिवस को लेकर चीन ने भारतीय मीडिया के लिए जारी किए 'दिशा-निर्देश'

7 अक्टूबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस को लेकर हुए कई शोध हुए हैं
Health & Fitness

हमारी त्वचा पर इतने घंटे जिंदा रह सकता है कोरोना वायरस, शरीर के तापमान का भी पड़ता है असर

7 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited