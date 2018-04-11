शहर चुनें

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Lajpat Nagar

दिल्ली में एक जूलरी शॉप में लगी आग, एक झुलसा, आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 10:15 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
दिल्ली में एक जूलरी शॉप में आग लग गई। आग की चपेट में आने से एक  शख्स झुलस गया है। मौके पर पहुंची दमकल की गाड़ियां आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश में जुटी हैं। 
घटना लाजपत नगर में हुई है। यहां एक जूलरी की दुकान में आग लगी है। मौके पर 6 दमकल की गाड़ियां पहुंच गई हैं। आग की चपेट में आने से एक शख्स झुलस गया है, जिसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। आग कैसे लगी अभी इसकी जानकारी नहीं लग पाई है। 
 

 

