नजीब जंग बोले- सीएए में बदलाव की जरूरत, मुसलमानों को भी जोड़ा जाए

Delhi's Ex-Lt Guv, Najeeb Jung, outside Jamia Millia Islamia: I feel that #CitizenshipAmendmentAct needs a revamp. They should either include Muslims or remove other names. Make it inclusive,matter will get dismissed. If PM calls these people & talks,the matter will get resolved. pic.twitter.com/c63SousfjO

Delhi's Ex-Lieutenant Governor, Najeeb Jung: There should be talks, only then will a solution come out. How will the solution come if we don't talk? How long will this protest go on? Economy is suffering, shops are closed, buses are not plying, losses are being incurred. https://t.co/oTzYcQ7b6Z