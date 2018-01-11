Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi directorate seizes 61 crore from a private company locker includes 2000 note gold bullion

दिल्लीः U&I कंपनी के लॉकर ने उगले 61 करोड़, मिले 2 हजार के नोट और सोने के सिक्के

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 11:01 AM IST
delhi directorate seizes 61 crore from a private company locker includes 2000 note gold bullion
61 crore seize - फोटो : ani
दिल्ली की एक प्राइवेट कंपनी यू एंड आई के लॉकर से दिल्ली निदेशालय ने 61 करोड़ रुपए बरामद किए हैं। यह 61 करोड़ रुपए 2000 के नोटों की गड्डियों और सोने के‌ सिक्कों और गहनों के रूप में हैं। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार यह पैसे एक गुटखा बनाने वाली कंपनी और एक बिल्डर के हैं। आयकर विभाग के अधिकारियों के अनुसार कुल बरामद की गई राशि 61 करोड़ रुपए की है।

माना जा रहा है कि इतनी बड़ी संख्या में बरामद की गई ये संपत्ति काला धन हो सकती है।

 
delhi news income tax income tax department income tax raid
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

kangana ranaut, amitabh bachchan, r balki next movie not happening
Bollywood

'झांसी की रानी' के फैंस को निराशा, अब अमिताभ के साथ नहीं करेंगी एवरेस्ट फतह

11 जनवरी 2018

akash dadlani out of the bigg boss house in mid week
Television

Bigg Boss 11: घर से आउट होने पर आकाश को लगा सदमा, बाहर आते ही दे दिया ये बड़ा बयान

11 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar film padman new song o saale sapne motion poster
Bollywood

'ओ साले सपने' का मोशन पोस्टर रिलीज, ये है PADMAN का नया Track

11 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 hina khan comparing shilpa shinde to a call girl
Television

Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान ने शिल्पा को बोला कुछ ऐसा, मेकर्स को करना पड़ा Mute

11 जनवरी 2018

shilpa shinde revealed that akash dadlani sniffs women undergarments
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: महिलाओं के कपड़ों के साथ कुछ ऐसा करता है ये कंटेस्टेंट, सुनकर आ जाएगी शर्म

11 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 arshi khan gives important advice to vikas gupta
Television

Bigg Boss ने इस खास मकसद से अर्शी को घर में भेजा, आते ही विकास के कानों में दे दिया 'ब्रह्मज्ञान'

11 जनवरी 2018

luv tyagi lied about his vote count in bigg boss 11
Television

सलमान के सामने लव ने बोला इतना बड़ा झूठ, फिर वीडियो शेयर कर खोला ज्यादा वोट बताने का राज

11 जनवरी 2018

Ishaan Khattar in love with Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

जाह्नवी कपूर के लिए ये क्या कर बैठे ईशान खट्टर, शाहिद कपूर से फिर पड़ सकती है फटकार

10 जनवरी 2018

makar sankranti 2018 rare coincidence how its auspicious impact of these zodiac sign
Festivals

मकर संक्रांति पर कई दुर्लभ संयोग, इन 6 राशियों पर होगा इसका शुभ असर

10 जनवरी 2018

saturn or shani rise on nine january 2018 what impact on these zodiac signs
Predictions

शनि हुए उदय, साल 2018 में इन राशियों की चमक सकती है किस्मत

10 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Man dead in Ratlam due to self immolation after virat kohli got out in South Africa India Test Match
Madhya Pradesh

कोहली के आउट होने पर आत्मदाह करने वाले बुजुर्ग की मौत

टेस्ट मैच में भारतीय कैप्टन विराट कोहली के आउट होने से हताश होकर आत्मदाह करने वाले शख्स ने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा।

9 जनवरी 2018

mukhtar ansari suffering from heart attack
Kanpur

बसपा व‌िधायक मुख्तार अंसारी और उनकी पत्नी को हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल में भर्ती

10 जनवरी 2018

child reached to police station in etawah
Kanpur

'पापा काे एेसे माराे क‌ि रूह कांप जाए', थाने पहुंचे इस 11 साल के बच्चे ने बयां क‌िया गुस्सा

5 जनवरी 2018

Fodder Scam: controversy with presence of two special assistants in service of Lalu Yadav in jail
Jharkhand

लालू की सेवा के लिए मुकदमे में 'फंसकर' जेल पहुंचे दो 'सेवादार', प्रशासन ने बैठाई जांच

10 जनवरी 2018

dm ordered for winter vacation in lucknow
Lucknow

ठंड का कहर जारी, 10 जनवरी को बंद रहेंगे 12 वीं तक के स्कूल

9 जनवरी 2018

All govt and private schools to remain closed till 14th January due to intense cold wave
Chandigarh

शीतकालीन छुट्टियों में बढ़ोतरी, अब 14 जनवरी तक बंद रहेंगे हरियाणा के स्कूल

8 जनवरी 2018

haryana minister om prakash dhankar seeks pardon from sarpanch
Chandigarh

बेटे ने दी थी धमकी, बंद कमरे में कैबिनेट मंत्री पिता ने माफी मांगी और कहा...

11 जनवरी 2018

Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav elder sister Gangotri Devi died on Sunday
Bihar

बिहारः लालू को सजा मिलते ही बहन को लगा गहरा सदमा, मौत 

7 जनवरी 2018

punjab government debt waiver of pearl group managing director
Chandigarh

वाह री सरकार! करोड़ों के घोटाले में आरोपी का किसानी कर्ज कर दिया माफ

11 जनवरी 2018

six people dead due to heart attack
Kanpur

ठंड का कहर हार्ट अटैक से छह की मौत 

11 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: दिल्ली बुक फेयर में लोगों के बीच चर्चा का विषय बना ये स्टाल

राजधानी दिल्ली में चल रहे विश्व पुस्तक मेले में हर रोज बड़ी तादाद में पुस्तक प्रेमी आ रहे हैं। इस बार पुस्तक मेले में 40 अन्य देश भी भाग ले रहे हैं।

10 जनवरी 2018

JET AIRWAYS AIRHOSTESS ARRESTED FROM IGI AIRPORT 1:50

VIDEO: IGI एयरपोर्ट से एयरहोस्टेस गिरफ्तार, बरामद किए गए 3.21 करोड़

9 जनवरी 2018

Delhi chill: Manoj Tiwari distributes blankets to pavement dwellers 3:23

मनोज तिवारी ने गरीबों को पहुंचाई ठंड से राहत, आप सभी से की ये अपील

8 जनवरी 2018

DELHI POLICE ARRESTS 2 VEHICLE THEIVES FROM SOUT EAST DELHI 2:00

दिल्ली पुलिस ने दबोचे 2 वाहन चोर, बरामद की 22 मोटर साइकिल

8 जनवरी 2018

FLAT BUYERS IN NOIDA PROTEST AGAINST BUILDERS 3:04

“मोदी जी घर दिलाओ, योगी जी घर दिलाओ”, ग्रेटर नोएडा में फ्लैट बॉयर्स की यही मांग

7 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

jee mains : form could be corrected if it is wrongly filled or half filled
Delhi NCR

JEE Mains : गलत या अधूरा भरा है फॉर्म तो कर सकते हैं सुधार

11 जनवरी 2018

jnu : notice sent to four students for standing against Compulsory attendance policy
Delhi NCR

JNU : अनिवार्य उपस्थिति पॉलिसी का छात्रों ने किया विरोध तो जारी हो गया ऐसा नोटिस

11 जनवरी 2018

jnu student missing from monday in delhi
Delhi NCR

फिर जेएनयू से गायब हुआ एक छात्र, दो दिन से नहीं मिली कोई खबर

10 जनवरी 2018

wife committed suicide when her husband did't took her for outing
Delhi NCR

पति घुमाने नहीं ले गया तो लगाई जान की बजी..

10 जनवरी 2018

girl was raped who went to cp
Delhi NCR

घर से रूठकर कर गई गुरुद्वारे तो मिला ऐसा व्यक्ति जिसने की उसके साथ ऐसी गिरी हुई हरकत

10 जनवरी 2018

remedial classes to be started for classes ninth to twelveth
Education

9वीं से 12वीं कक्षाओं के लिए रिमेडियल कक्षाओं का कार्यक्रम घोषित

10 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
view more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.