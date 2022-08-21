CBI issues Look Out Circular (LOC) against all accused including Delhi Dy CM, Manish Sisodia, named in the Delhi Excise Policy scam: Sources pic.twitter.com/kN8mLKzZPR— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022
आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला, एक पैसे की हेरा फेरी नहीं मिली, अब आपने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया है कि मनीष सिसोदिया मिल नहीं रहा। ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी?मैं खुलेआम दिल्ली में घूम रहा हूँ, बताइए कहाँ आना है? आपको मैं मिल नहीं रहा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022
CBI छापों के बारे में मोदी जी के इस बयान को ज़रूर सुने. अगर नहीं सुना तो आप एक बहुत बड़े सच को जानने से वंचित रह जाएँगे. https://t.co/6HptTsnVRH— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022
