मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में गौतम खेतान, रितु खेतान और 2 फर्मों को समन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 05:04 PM IST
गौतम खेतान
गौतम खेतान - फोटो : PTI
दिल्ली की अदालत ने मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में दिल्ली के वकील गौतम खेतान, रितु खेतान और 2 फर्मों को समन जारी किया गया है। वहीं सुनवाई की अगली तारीख 4 मई तय कर दी है। गौतम खेतान के ऊपर 3600 करोड़ रुपए की डिफेंस डील यानी अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड डील में मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग का आरोप है। 
इस मामले में हाल ही में वकील गौतम खेतान की 8.46 करोड़ रुपए की संपत्ति प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने अटैच की थी। यह कार्रवाई कथित तौर पर अघोषित विदेशी खातों को रखने के लिए उनके खिलाफ एक दूसरी आपराधिक जांच के तहत की गई थी। 


 

money laundering case gautam khaitan ritu khaitan delhi court summons मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामला गौतम खेतान रितु खेतान
