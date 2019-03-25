A Delhi court issues summons against Gautam Khaitan, Ritu Khaitan and 2 firms in a money laundering case. Next date of hearing is 4th May.— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
उत्तर प्रदेश से बड़ी खबर है। दिल्ली से सटे गाजियाबाद जिले में बदमाशों ने बसपा नेता को गोलियों से भून दिया। वह मॉर्निंग वॉक पर सुबह में घर से निकले थे। बताया जा रहा है कि कार सवार 6 बदमाशों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया।
25 मार्च 2019