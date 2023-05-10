Wrestlers Protest: महिला पहलवानों की याचिका पर कोर्ट ने पुलिस से मांगी स्टेटस रिपोर्ट, अब 12 मई को होगी सुनवाई

भारतीय कुश्ती संघ के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ पहलवानों की ओर से शिकायत मिलने के बाद राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट में आज इस मसले पर सुनवाई हुई। कोर्ट ने बुधवार को बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ यौन उत्पीड़न मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस से स्थिति रिपोर्ट मांगी है। अब इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 12 मई को होगी।

Delhi | Rouse Avenue Court sought a status report for Delhi Police on the matter of wrestlers' complaint against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers have approached the court.