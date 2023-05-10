Wrestlers Protest: महिला पहलवानों की याचिका पर कोर्ट ने पुलिस से मांगी स्टेटस रिपोर्ट, अब 12 मई को होगी सुनवाई

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भारतीय कुश्ती संघ के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ पहलवानों की ओर से शिकायत मिलने के बाद राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट में आज इस मसले पर सुनवाई हुई। कोर्ट ने बुधवार को बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ यौन उत्पीड़न मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस से स्थिति रिपोर्ट मांगी है। अब इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 12 मई को होगी।
Delhi | Rouse Avenue Court sought a status report for Delhi Police on the matter of wrestlers' complaint against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers have approached the court.
The matter has been listed on May 12.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/8qRJCZMrdj— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed