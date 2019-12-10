शहर चुनें

Delhi Court has acquitted Nitesh Bhardwaj and others over BSP leader Deepak Bhardwaj Murder

अदालत से नितेश भारद्वाज बरी, बसपा नेता की हत्या से जुड़ा है मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 10 Dec 2019 06:15 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने नितेश भारद्वाज और अन्य को बरी कर दिया है। इन लोगों पर कथित रूप से नितेश के पिता और बसपा नेता दीपक भारद्वाज की हत्या को लेकर मुकदमा चल रहा था। बता दें कि दीपक भारद्वाज की हत्या 2013 में दक्षिण दिल्ली में हुई थी।  
bsp delhi court delhi crime news south delhi
नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Personal Finance

इस सरकारी योजना से आपको होगा मुनाफा, हर माह मिलेगी 10,000 रुपये तक की पेंशन

10 दिसंबर 2019

