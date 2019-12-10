अदालत से नितेश भारद्वाज बरी, बसपा नेता की हत्या से जुड़ा है मामला

A Delhi Court has acquitted Nitesh Bhardwaj and others, who are facing trial for allegedly killing Nitesh's father, businessman and BSP leader Deepak Bhardwaj. Deepak Bhardwaj was killed in south Delhi in 2013.— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019
10 दिसंबर 2019