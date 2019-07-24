शहर चुनें

दिल्ली महिला आयोग ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मांगी ट्रांसजेंडरों के रिअसाइनमेंट सर्जरी की जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 07:42 PM IST
Delhi Commission for Women
दिल्ली महिला आयोग ने स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण विभाग, दिल्ली और केंद्र सरकार को नोटिस भेजा है। नोटिस में 31 जुलाई तक ट्रांसजेंडरों के सेक्स रिअसाइनमेंट सर्जरी (एसआरएस) के बारे में जानकारी देने को कहा गया है। मालूम हो कि यह सर्जरी लोगों को उनकी लैंगिकता से जुड़े जैविक लक्षणों में परिवर्तन करने में समर्थ बनाती है। 
क्या है सेक्स रिअसाइनमेंट सर्जरी
रिअसाइनमेंट सर्जरी के तहत किन्नरों का मेडिकल चेकअप होता है। जिसमेंं देखा जाता है कि उनके अंदर पुरूष या महिलाओं के कितने हार्मोंस है। जरूरी हार्मोंस तत्व पाए जाने पर उनके अविकसित अंगों की प्लास्टिक सर्जरी की जाती है। ऑपरेशन करने से पहले मनोवैज्ञानिकों द्वारा काउंसलिंग भी की भी प्रक्रिया से गुजरना होता है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः पुलिस ने शराब तस्कर को दबोचा, दूध की कैन में बोतल रख करता था सप्लाई

पुलिस से बचने के लिए तस्कर अवैध शराब की सप्लाई के लिए अलग-अलग तरीके ईजाद कर रहे हैं। जैतपुर थाना पुलिस ने एक ऐसे तस्कर को दबोचा है जो दूध की कैन में शराब रखकर सप्लाई करता था।

24 जुलाई 2019

आनंद कुमार
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूल पहुंचे सुपर-30 वाले आनंद कुमार, बोले- विश्वास नहीं होता...

24 जुलाई 2019

कैसोवरी
Delhi NCR

विश्व के सबसे खतरनाक पक्षी कैसोवरी की चिड़ियाघर में मौत

24 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली के नबी करीम में इमारत गिरी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के नबी करीम इलाके में 4 मंजिला इमारत ढही, तीन दिन पहले ही कराई गई थी खाली

24 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

इरा ग्रुप का भगोड़ा निदेशक गिरफ्तार, करोड़ों की ठगी का आरोप

24 जुलाई 2019

इसी पानी में डूबकर हुई छात्र की मौत
Delhi NCR

खाली मैदान में भरे बारिश के पानी में डूबकर नौवीं के छात्र की मौत

24 जुलाई 2019

protein
Delhi NCR

शरीर के लिए जरूरी प्रोटीन की मात्रा के बारे में नहीं जानते 93 फीसदी भारतीय

24 जुलाई 2019

गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: देवर जमानत पर छूटा तो भाभी ने लगा दिया दुष्कर्म का आरोप

24 जुलाई 2019

DELHI HIGH COURT
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट का फरमान, फार्म हाउस में नहीं चला सकते बैंक्वेट हॉल

24 जुलाई 2019

अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव से जेड प्लस सुरक्षा वापस लेगा केंद्र

23 जुलाई 2019

गाय के मरने पर फूट-फूटकर रोया किसान और राहुल बोस को मिले 442 रुपये के दो केले

तेलंगाना के एक किसान का अपनी गाय के प्रति प्रेम देखकर आपकी भी आंखें नम हो जाएंगी। राहुल बोस को उस वक्त झटका लगा जब उन्हें दो केलों के बदले 442 रुपये का बिल भरना पड़ा और चोर ने शातिर तरीके से चुरा ली कार की बैटरी।

24 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 2:47

रवि किशन ने खोली अखिलेश यादव की पोल, लोकसभा में लगे ठहाके

24 जुलाई 2019

मिड डे मील 2:04

कमलनाथ सरकार में मंत्री इमरती देवी को नहीं है बच्चों के लिए शौचालय में खाना बनाने में दिक्कत

24 जुलाई 2019

धोनी 3:01

धोनी के संन्यास की अटकलों पर फुलस्टॉप, इनके कहने पर माही ने संन्यास का प्लान किया कैंसिल

24 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:04

देखें, कहां तक पहुंचा चंद्रयान-2, सिमुलेटेड अंतरिक्ष युद्धाभ्यास करने की तैयारी में भारत

24 जुलाई 2019

अंजुम चोपड़ा (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

पूर्व क्रिकेटर अंजुम चोपड़ा की शिकायत पर यूपी रेरा का फैसला, दो माह में फ्लैट पर कब्जा दें बिल्डर

24 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Delhi NCR

गैस मास्क लगाकर लिफ्ट कंपनी के निदेशक ने की आत्महत्या

24 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

निधन से पहले शीला दीक्षित ने सोनिया गांधी को लिखी अंतिम चिट्ठी, कई वरिष्ठ नेता कटघरे में

23 जुलाई 2019

delhi goons overtake car and shot driver to death in welcome area
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः कार ओवरटेक कर बदमाशों ने बरसाईं गोलियां, चालक की मौत

24 जुलाई 2019

loan
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: फर्जीवाड़ा कर 30 करोड़ का लोन लेने वाला करोबारी गिरफ्तार, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

24 जुलाई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

आइंस्टीन से तेज दिमाग वाली अनुष्का ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से मिलने का समय मांगा

22 जुलाई 2019

