दिल्ली महिला आयोग ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मांगी ट्रांसजेंडरों के रिअसाइनमेंट सर्जरी की जानकारी

Delhi Commission for Women sends notice to Department of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi and Central Govt. asking them to provide information regarding Sex Reassignment Surgeries (SRS) of transgenders by 31st July.— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019
पुलिस से बचने के लिए तस्कर अवैध शराब की सप्लाई के लिए अलग-अलग तरीके ईजाद कर रहे हैं। जैतपुर थाना पुलिस ने एक ऐसे तस्कर को दबोचा है जो दूध की कैन में शराब रखकर सप्लाई करता था।
24 जुलाई 2019