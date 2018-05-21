#Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to attend oath taking ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy on May 23. He was invited by HD Deve Gowda #Karnataka (File pic) pic.twitter.com/3pdxtjpv4h— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2018
BJP’s attempts to subvert democracy have miserably failed in Karnataka. BJP's lust for power through foul means stands completely exposed. Will BJP learn any lesson now ?— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 19, 2018
India's judiciary has risen to the occasion and has safeguarded our democracy.
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
देश में पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए केंद्र सरकार विदेशों का फार्मूला अपनाएगी। इसकी कवायद शुरू हो गई है।
21 मई 2018