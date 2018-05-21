शहर चुनें

एचडी कुमारास्वामी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में जाएंगे केजरीवाल, देव गौड़ा ने भेजा न्योता

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 01:07 PM IST
कर्नाटक में बनने वाली कांग्रेस और जेडीएस गठबंधन की सरकार का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह 23 मई को होगा। इस शपथ ग्रहण समारोह को कांग्रेस और जेडीएस दोनों ही विपक्षी एकता का प्रदर्शन करने के लिए एक अच्छा अवसर मानते हुए इसमें विभिन्न राज्यों से मुख्यमंत्रियों व नेताओं को बुलाने का फैसला किया है।
इसी के तहत जेडीएस के प्रमुख एचडी देव गौड़ा ने दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री और आम आदमी पार्टी के संचालक अरविंद केजरीवाल को कुमारस्वामी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होने का निमंत्रण भेजा है।



बताया जा रहा है कि केजरीवाल इस शपथ ग्रहण में जाएंगे। बता दें कि येदियुरप्पा के इस्तीफे के बाद केजरीवाल ने उसे डेमोक्रेसी की जीत करार देते हुए ट्वीट भी किया था। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया था- लोकतंत्र की खत्म करने की बीजेपी की साजिश कर्नाटक में बुरी तरह विफल हुई है। किसी भी तरह सत्ता पाने की बीजेपी की चाह पूरी तरह एक्सपोज हो गई है। क्या अब बीजेपी कोई सबक सीखेगी? भारत की न्यायपालिका इस समय सामने आई और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा की। 

