मोदी के सर्वदलीय बैठक में नहीं गए केजरीवाल, भेजा प्रतिनिधी

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा बुलाई गई सर्वदलीय बैठक (एक देश, एक चुनाव) में नहीं गए। उन्होंने आम आदमी पार्टी की तरफ से पार्टी प्रवक्ता राघव चड्डा को भेजने का भेजा है। मोदी दोनों सदनों में विभिन्न पार्टी के नेताओं के साथ बैठक करेंगे।

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to also not attend meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament today. Raghav Chadha to represent AAP. The PM will chair a meeting of heads of various political parties in both the Houses of Parliament. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/q70qPxXZS6