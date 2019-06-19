मोदी के सर्वदलीय बैठक में नहीं गए केजरीवाल, भेजा प्रतिनिधी

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to also not attend meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament today. Raghav Chadha to represent AAP. The PM will chair a meeting of heads of various political parties in both the Houses of Parliament. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/q70qPxXZS6
