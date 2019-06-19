शहर चुनें

Delhi CM Arvind not attend meeting called by Modi

मोदी के सर्वदलीय बैठक में नहीं गए केजरीवाल, भेजा प्रतिनिधी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 19 Jun 2019 11:31 AM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा बुलाई गई सर्वदलीय बैठक (एक देश, एक चुनाव) में नहीं गए। उन्होंने आम आदमी पार्टी की तरफ से पार्टी प्रवक्ता राघव चड्डा को भेजने का भेजा है। मोदी दोनों सदनों में विभिन्न पार्टी के नेताओं के साथ बैठक करेंगे। 
ये भी नहीं हुए बैठक में शामिल

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी के अलावा डीएमके प्रमुख एमके स्टालिन, के चंद्रशेखर राव और टीडीपी प्रमुख एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने बैठक में शामिल नहीं हुए। 

बता दें कि बहुत पहले से देश में लोकसभा और विधानसभा का चुनाव एक साथ कराने की मांग उठती रही है। इससे पहले मोदी कई बार एक साथ चुनाव कराने की मांग कर चुके हैं। भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता लालकृष्ण आडवाणी से लेकर पूर्व चुनाव आयुक्त ने भी एक साथ चुनाव कराने की मांग समय-समय पर की है। 

arvind kejriwal delhi cm aap raghav chadha bjp narendra modi
