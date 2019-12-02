शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks on Nirbhaya case and violence against women

महिलाओं के साथ हो रही घटनाएं लॉ और ऑर्डर की विफलता है, आरोपियों को कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए: केजरीवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 04:23 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल
मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी दिल्ली में सात साल पहले निर्भया के साथ हुई दर्दनाक हिंसा को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने सोमवार को कहा कि निर्भया के लिए पूरा देश सड़कों पर उतर आया था। उस घटना को अब कई साल बीच चुके हैं। हम मानते हैं कि ऐसी घटना को अंजाम देने वालों को इतनी कड़ी सजा दी जाए कि कोई भी ऐसे काम करने से पहले दस बार सोचे। 
विज्ञापन
 


उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार ने माननीय राष्ट्रपति से निर्भया कांड के दोषी पर किसी तरह का दया भाव न दिखाने की सिफारिश की है। इसके साथ ही मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने देश में महिलाओं के साथ होने वाली आपराधिक घटनाओं पर कहा कि यह लॉ और ऑर्डर की विफलता है। मेरा मानना है कि हमारे समाज को खुद ही अपना आत्मनिरीक्षण करना चाहिए।
 


मालूम हो कि रविवार को दिल्ली सरकार ने राष्ट्रपति के पास निर्भया कांड में दोषी द्वारा दायर की गई दया याचिका को रद्द करने के लिए लिखित सिफारिश भेजी थी।
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका आने वाला साल, जानिये विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड के दोषी की दया याचिका को खारिज करने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार ने की सिफारिश

1 दिसंबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

रेल भवन विरोध प्रदर्शन मामले में केजरीवाल को राहत, विशेष सत्र न्यायालय ने दिया आदेश

30 नवंबर 2019

Subhash Chopra Delhi Congress
India News

कांग्रेस का आरोप, कच्ची कालोनियों के बिल के नाम पर जनता को धोखा दे रही है भाजपा

29 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

मुख्यमंत्री तीर्थ यात्रा योजना के यात्रियों को ट्रेन से उतारा, पीड़ित बोले- आप MLA ने ऐसा क्यों किया

29 नवंबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिखाई क्लस्टर बसों को हरी झंडी
Delhi NCR

100 नई क्लस्टर बसों को सीएम ने दिखाई हरी झंडी, हाइड्रोलिक लिफ्ट की है सुविधा

28 नवंबर 2019

Subhash Chopra Delhi Congress
India News

क्या महाराष्ट्र से सीखेगी कांग्रेस? दिल्ली में 'आप' के साथ मिलकर लड़ेगी चुनाव?

27 नवंबर 2019

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Astrology Services

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
delhi news arvind kejriwal cm arvind kejriwal
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

विवेक सुहाग की दुल्हन बनीं बबीता फौगाट
Chandigarh

इंटरनेशनल पहलवान की अनोखी शादी, 8 फेरे न बैंड बाजा न बरात, 1 रुपये में सगाई, बने विवेक 'सुहाग'

2 दिसंबर 2019

Highest paid Prime Ministers and Presidents salary in world, Know PM Modi salary and GDP India
India News

सबसे ज्यादा वेतन पाने वाले दुनिया के 20 प्रधानमंत्री व राष्ट्रपति, किस स्थान पर हैं पीएम मोदी

2 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
rashmi desai
Television

अपनी शादी में ऐसे सजी-धजी थीं रश्मि देसाई, 3 साल में इस वजह से टूट गया था रिश्ता

2 दिसंबर 2019

vodafone idea airtel old plan
Tech Diary

रिचार्ज कराने का आखिरी मौका आज, कल से महंगे हो जाएंगे एयरटेल और वोडाफोन-आइडिया के प्लान

2 दिसंबर 2019

भाजपा सांसद अनंत कुमार हेगड़े (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'40 हजार करोड़ बचाने के लिए फडणवीस बने सीएम' खुलासे पर शिवसेना का पलटवार

2 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सपा नेता अनिल यादव और कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता पंखुड़ी ने की शादी
Delhi NCR

तमाम विवादों के बीच हुई पंखुड़ी पाठक और अनिल यादव की शादी, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

2 दिसंबर 2019

दबंगों ने रोकी बरात
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: दबंगों ने नहीं चढ़ने दी दूल्हे की बरात, ट्रैक्टर टॉली लगाकर रोका रास्ता

2 दिसंबर 2019

road accident
Delhi NCR

मर गई संवेदना: फुटपाथ पर एक के ऊपर एक रखे शव, मोबाइल भी कर लिए चोरी

2 दिसंबर 2019

mb shetty
Bollywood

वेटर का काम छोड़ ये एक्टर बना था बॉलीवुड का स्टंट मास्टर, आज बेटा बड़े-बड़े एक्टर्स को देता है काम

2 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

स्टेज पर रोईं आलिया भट्ट, ऋषि कपूर ने किया फांसी देने का समर्थन, पांच खबरें

2 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बढ़ गई ठंड
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में 9.4 डिग्री तक लुढ़का पारा, ठंड में इजाफा, और गिर सकता है तापमान

राजधानी में रविवार को न्यूनतम पारा 9.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक लुढ़क गया, जिससे दिन में भी ठंड का अहसास हुआ।

2 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
snowfall, kedarnath
Delhi NCR

ठंड की चपेट में पूरा उत्तर भारत, पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी, मैदान में सर्द हवाएं

2 दिसंबर 2019

fraud ips
Delhi NCR

खुद को आईपीएस अफसर बताकर महिलाओं को भेजता था अश्लील वीडियो, पकड़ा गया

2 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद में दबंगों ने की शादी रोकने की कोशिश, बोले- गांव में चढ़ेगी सिर्फ क्षत्रियों की बारात!

1 दिसंबर 2019

औरंगजेब लेन के साइन बोर्ड पर काला रंग लगाते प्रदर्शनकारी
Delhi NCR

औरंगजेब पर फिर बवाल, सड़कों और किताबों से नाम हटाने की मांग

1 दिसंबर 2019

delhi assembly, file pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा का शीतकालीन सत्र आज से, नेता प्रतिपक्ष ने कसी कमर

2 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः सरकार के खिलाफ टैक्सी यूनियनों का प्रदर्शन आज, बढ़ सकती है परेशानी

2 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

डीयू में परीक्षा के बीच शिक्षकों की हड़ताल, चार दिसंबर से काम नहीं करेंगे प्रोफेसर

1 दिसंबर 2019

स्कूली छात्र (फाइल फोटो)
Education

गूगल मैप नापेगा घर से स्कूल की दूरी, इस आधार पर मिलेंगे सबसे ज्यादा अंक

1 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

पश्चिमी यूपी के 17 जिलों को दिल्ली में जोड़कर ग्रेटर दिल्ली राज्य बनाने की मांग

1 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

खामोश रहकर भी दहशत पैदा कर देता था यह खलनायक

एम बी शेट्टी मशहूर डायरेक्टर रोहित शेट्टी के पिता थे। एम बी शेट्टी ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत फाइट इंस्ट्रक्टर के तौर पर की थी। इसके बाद वो एक्शन डायरेक्टर बने और फिर एक्टर।

2 दिसंबर 2019

जया बच्चन 2:00

राज्यसभा में बोलीं जया बच्चन, 'हैदराबाद के गुनहगारों की होनी चाहिए मॉब लिंचिंग'

2 दिसंबर 2019

इंडिगो 1:54

इंडिगो के विमान को पायलट नहीं यात्री ने उड़ाया, दिल्ली में कोहरे की वजह से पायलट ने किया था इंकार

2 दिसंबर 2019

हेगड़े 3:59

बीजेपी सांसद हेगड़े ने देवेंद्र फडणवीस के सीएम बनने के पीछे की वजहों का किया खुलासा

2 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 3:02

1 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

2 दिसंबर 2019

Related

पड़ताल में जुटी पुलिस
Delhi NCR

नरेला में तस्करों ने काटे चार मवेशी, घिरने पर भागे

2 दिसंबर 2019

गौड़ सिटी के सामने जुटी भीड़
Delhi NCR

सावधान! गौड़ सिटी के पास दिखा तेंदुआ, जांच में जुटी वन विभाग की टीम

30 नवंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

मोबाइल हैक कर खाते में सेंध, 5.52 लाख रुपये उड़ाए

2 दिसंबर 2019

manjinder singh sirsa
Delhi NCR

औरंगजेब रोड के साइन बोर्ड पर सिरसा ने पोती कालिख 

2 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः घर में घुसकर महिला से छेड़छाड़ और हमला, भौंकने पर कुत्ते को मार डाला

2 दिसंबर 2019

job fair
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस का नौकरी मेला 14 दिसंबर को, नामांकन शुरू

27 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited