महिलाओं के साथ हो रही घटनाएं लॉ और ऑर्डर की विफलता है, आरोपियों को कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए: केजरीवाल

Delhi CM: Whole country came out on streets in Nirbhaya case, many yrs have passed now. We believe culprits should get such stringent punishment that people think 10 times before committing such crimes. Delhi govt has recommended the President to not show any leniency to culprits pic.twitter.com/YhX9UuMQWD— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on crimes against women in the country: It is a failure of law & order, and enforcement. I believe the society should introspect from within. https://t.co/ogBjSN5Nne— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019
2 दिसंबर 2019