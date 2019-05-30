शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi CM Arvind kejriwal claims work for poor well as middle class power cheapest in delhi

केजरीवाल ने बताया सिर्फ गरीब ही नहीं मध्य वर्ग के लिए भी किया काम, कर दिया ये दावा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 30 May 2019 06:13 PM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल हमेशा आलोचकों के निशाने पर रहे हैं। उन पर दिल्ली में सिर्फ गरीबों के लिए काम करने का आरोप लगता रहा है जिसको लेकर केजरीवाल ने ट्विटर पर जवाब दिया है।उन्होंने ट्वीट में लिखा- "कुछ लोग कहते हैं कि 'आप' ने सिर्फ गरीबों के लिए काम किया है, आप ने मध्यम वर्ग के लिए क्या किया है? उन्होंने लिखा कि निजी स्कूलों को फीस बढ़ाने से रोका जा रहा है और जिन्होंने फीस बढ़ाई उन्हें लौटाने के लिए कहा गया है। दिल्ली में अब 24 घंटे बिजली मिल रही है, यहां देश में सबसे सस्ती बिजली मिल रही है, गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग के इलाकों में पाइपलाइंस के जरिए जल की आपूर्ति हो रही है।"
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 
बता दें कि दिल्ली लोकसभा चुनाव के पहले आप और कांग्रेस का गठबंधन बनते-बनते रह गया था जिसके बाद आप को दिल्ली में सातों सीट पर करारी शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी थी। इसके बाद केजरीवाल ने लोकसभा चुनाव में हार पर मंथन किया। 

Recommended

अस्पताल में इलाज करवाते बच्चे।
Lucknow

सौतन के साथ झगड़ा होने पर महिला ने तीन बेटियों सहित खाया जहर, एक की मौत

30 मई 2019

Uttarakhand board result 2019 Student Ate poison after fail in exam
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2019: 10वीं में फेल होने पर छात्र ने खाया जहर, अस्पताल में भर्ती

30 मई 2019

आगरा पुलिस और आबकारी ने बरामद की तस्करी की शराब
Agra

घर से बरामद हुआ शराब का बड़ा जखीरा, एक महिला सहित तीन लोग गिरफ्तार

30 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
रेलवे स्टेशन
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर: चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने का कर रहा था प्रयास, पैर फिसलकर गिरने से युवक की मौत

30 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

सोना तस्करी का इजात किया नया तरीका, फिर भी पकड़े गए तस्कर

30 मई 2019

people of Pakistan is worried due to inflation before eid
Business Diary

ईद से पहले पाकिस्तान में मचा हाहाकार, महंगाई ने तोड़ी जनता की कमर

30 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
विज्ञापन
arvind kejriwal election poor aap twitter electricity water
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

किसे मिलेगी अहम पदों की बागडोर
India News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के साथ कौन होंगे वो चेहरे जो संभाल सकते हैं ये सबसे अहम 6 पद

30 मई 2019

ED will occupy 64.93 crores of AJL land in Panchkula
India News

चुनाव में मिली करारी हार के बाद गांधी परिवार को लगा एक और झटका, 64 करोड़ की संपत्ति होगी अटैच

30 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

मोदी का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह: दिल्ली में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम, दस हजार जवान तैनात

30 मई 2019

दिल्ली से नवनिर्वाचित भाजपा सांसद
Delhi NCR

सांसद खत्म करेंगे 22 साल का वनवास,  विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान काम के दम पर मांगेंगे वोट

30 मई 2019

Ban ROs where dissolved solids in water below 500 mg/litre, NGT tells govt
India News

जहां पानी ज्यादा खारा नहीं उन जगहों पर आरओ प्यूरीफायर पर प्रतिबंध लगाए सरकार : एनजीटी

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
Narendra Modi- Amit Shah
Delhi NCR

‘जासूसों’ पर भाजपा हाईकमान की नजर, नेताओं को बाहरी लोगों से दूरी बनाए रखने की नसीहत

29 मई 2019

ncpcr asks j&j to stop supply of controversial shampoo
India News

जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन बेबी शैम्पू ‘असुरक्षित’, तत्काल वापस लेने के निर्देश

29 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

कवाल कांड 2013: दंगे के 12 आरोपियों को कोर्ट ने किया बरी, एसआईटी ने दाखिल की थी चार्जशीट

29 मई 2019

आईपीएस अधिकारी राजीव कुमार ( (फाइल फोटो))
India News

शारदा चिटफंड घोटाला : राजीव कुमार की मुसीबतें बढ़ीं, सीबीआई ने भेजे ‘कागजात’

29 मई 2019

Lucknow High Court
Lucknow

दरोगा भर्ती 2016 के अभ्यर्थियों को हाईकोर्ट से राहत, अब नियुक्ति पत्र हो सकेंगे जारी

29 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

जानिए कौन हैं किरण रिजिजू, मोदी सरकार में बन सकते हैं मंत्री

भारतीय जनता पार्टी में अरुणाचल प्रदेश की राजनीति का एक अहम चेहरा किरण रिजिजू हैं। 19 नवंबर 1971 में जन्मे किरण रिजिजू का जन्म अरुणाचल प्रदेश के पश्चिम कामेंग के नफरा जिले में हुआ था।

30 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

मोदी का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह: दिल्ली में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम, दस हजार जवान तैनात

30 मई 2019

दिल्ली से नवनिर्वाचित भाजपा सांसद
Delhi NCR

सांसद खत्म करेंगे 22 साल का वनवास,  विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान काम के दम पर मांगेंगे वोट

30 मई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः जिम से लौट रहे दो लोगों को सरेराह गोलियों से भूना, बदमाश हुए फरार

30 मई 2019

राष्ट्रपति भवन (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के चलते राष्ट्रपति भवन के आसपास आज बंद रहेंगे कई मार्ग

30 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय: स्नातक में दाखिले की प्रक्रिया आज से शुरू, पोर्टल से करें आवेदन

30 मई 2019

Narendra Modi- Amit Shah
Delhi NCR

‘जासूसों’ पर भाजपा हाईकमान की नजर, नेताओं को बाहरी लोगों से दूरी बनाए रखने की नसीहत

29 मई 2019

राहुल गांधी के घर पहुंची शीला दीक्षित
Delhi NCR

राहुल गांधी को मनाने के लिए घर के बाहर समर्थकों का हुजूम, टाइटलर और शीला दीक्षित भी पहुंचे

29 मई 2019

सीएम केजरीवाल एलजी अनिल बैजल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में भी लागू होगा सरकारी नौकरियों में सामान्य वर्ग के लिए 10 फीसदी आरक्षण

29 मई 2019

kejriwal jaitley
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने की जेटली के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की कामना, कहा- मतभेद के बावजूद हमेशा दिया प्यार

29 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

प्रोटेम स्पीकर बनाए जाने की चर्चा पर ये बात बोले संतोष गंगवार

यूपी के बरेली से लगातार 8वीं बार लोकसभा में पहुंचे संतोष गंगवार के लिए चर्चा थी कि भाजपा उन्हें प्रोटेम स्पीकर का पद दे सकती है। जो नए सांसदों को शपथ दिलाएंगे। हालांकि उन्होंने इसे खारिज कर दिया।

30 मई 2019

भारत, सलमान, कटरीना 1:29

नीले रंग के आउटफिट में छा गईं कटरीना, ‘भारत’ के प्रमोशंस में सबको पीछे छोड़ा

30 मई 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:35

मंत्री बनना है तो चार्ज रखें अपना मोबाइल, कभी भी आ सकता है फोन

30 मई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:13

एक पुलिसवाला जिसकी लाठी बजती है तो निकलते हैं सुर

30 मई 2019

जोमाटो 1:35

एक वायरल वीडियो ने फूड डिलीवरी ब्वॉय को बनाया 'सुपरहीरो'

30 मई 2019

Related

साध्वी प्रज्ञा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

साध्वी प्रज्ञा ने कहा, दान करूंगी बतौर सांसद मिलने वाला अपना पूरा वेतन

29 मई 2019

Orange alert for three days in Delhi, temperature expected to reach 46 degrees
Delhi NCR

आसमान से ‘आग’, तीन दिन के लिए ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी, तापमान 46 डिग्री तक पहुंचने का अनुमान

30 मई 2019

आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर कूड़े से बरामद सोने के बिस्किट
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट के कूड़ेदान से 31 लाख का सोना बरामद 

29 मई 2019

कमलेश वाल्मीकि
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर के पूर्व सांसद कमलेश वाल्मीकि की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत

28 मई 2019

Sheila dikshit advice rahul gandhi to not resign and says volunteers not lose hope
Delhi NCR

लोकसभा चुनाव में हार के बाद पहली बार बोलीं शीला दीक्षित, राहुल को सलाह और कार्यकर्ताओं को दिया संदेश

28 मई 2019

सिर पर दुपट्टा ओढ़कर धूप से बचने की कोशिश करती युवती
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीवालों को दिनभर परेशान करेगी लू, अधिकतम तापमान 41.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा

29 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.