Delhi chief secretary assault case: ias dhir jhingran gives resignation and all updates of the day

मुख्य सचिव बवालः जब केजरीवाल के घर पहुंची दिल्ली पुलिस तो बोले- लोया केस में शाह से भी करें पूछताछ

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 12:36 PM IST
Delhi chief secretary assault case: ias dhir jhingran gives resignation and all updates of the day
केजरीवाल - फोटो : ANI
अंशु प्रकाश से हुई हाथापाई मामले में आज दिल्ली पुलिस सीएम केजरीवाल के घर पहुंची है। कहा जा रहा है कि पुलिस केजरीवाल के घर में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालेगी और उस रात की सच्चाई पता लगाएगी। यह पहली बार है जब दिल्ली पुलिस केजरीवाल के घर पहुंच गई है। वैसे भी केजरीवाल के सलाहकार वीके जैन के सरकारी गवाह बनने के बाद और ये कबूल कर लेने पर कि केजरीवाल के घर पर मुख्य सचिव को पीटा गया था ये माना ही जा रहा था कि जल्द ही दिल्ली पुलिस केजरीवाल के घर पहुंचकर जांच कर सकती है।
 
दिल्ली पुलिस के पहुंचने पर जब केजरीवाल मीडिया के सामने आए तो उन्होंने कहा कि,  'इस मामले की जिस शिद्दत से जांच हो रही है, उससे खुश हूं। जांच होनी चाहिए। लेकिन मैं जांच एजेंसियों से कहना चाहता हूं कि जज लोया के कत्ल की जांच पे अमित शाह से पूछताछ करने की भी हिम्मत दिखाएं तो देश उनको बधाई देगा।'

 

पुलिस का मानना है कि हमले के दौरान केजरीवाल और सिसोदिया ने मामले में दखल क्यों नहीं दिया, इसके लिए पुलिस सीएम और डिप्टी सीएम से पूछताछ कर सकती है। छानबीन के दौरान कुछ और एमएलए के नाम पुलिस को पता चले हैं। जल्द ही पुलिस उनसे भी पूछताछ कर सकती है।


बीते सोमवार देर रात दिल्ली के सीएम केजरीवाल के घर हुई बैठक में मुख्य सचिव अंशु प्रकाश के साथ हुई हाथापाई के बाद आज दिल्ली सरकार को एक बड़ा झटका लगा है। इस मसले के शुरुआत से ही घटना का विरोध कर रहे दिल्ली के अधिकारी अब इस्तीफे तक पहुंच गए हैं। बता दें कि शिक्षा विभाग के सलाहकार आईएएस धीर झींग्रान ने एक पत्र लिखकर अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है।

इस इस्तीफे को सरकार के लिए एक बड़ा झटका माना जा रहा है क्योंकि दिल्ली सरकार जिस मसले पर अपनी सबसे ज्यादा पीठ थपथपाती है वो शिक्षा का क्षेत्र ही है। इसके पीछे इसके सलाहकार झींग्रान का बड़ा हाथ है लेकिन अब उनके इस्तीफे से सरकार को काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ सकती है।

बता दें कि धीर झींग्रान अपने सेवा से निवृत्त होकर दिल्ली सरकार में सलाहकार का काम कर रहे थे। उन्होंने दिल्ली के शिक्षा विभाग में कई अच्छे काम किए हैं जिसका श्रेय गर्व से केजरीवाल सरकार लेती रही है।
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party anshu prakash

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

दिल्ली में बीजेपी और आप ने एक दूसरे के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा

दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी और आप नेताओं के बीच मारपीट की घटना के बाद आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता और बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक दूसरे के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।

22 फरवरी 2018

VIDEO: इस शख्स को अगर आपने देखा है तो दिल्ली पुलिस को दें खबर, मिलेगा ये इनाम

18 फरवरी 2018

देखिए, आपके सीएम के पास है कितनी संपति

13 फरवरी 2018

VIDEO: क्या आपको पता है पाक महिला आसमा जहांगीर कौन थी?

11 फरवरी 2018

ये है महा ‘रॉकेट’ जो करेगा स्पेस इंडस्ट्री की कायापलट

11 फरवरी 2018

Kamal Haasan party launch congress Veerappa Moily said No space for another party in TamilNadu
India News

तमिलनाडु: कमल हासन ने 'मक्कल नीति मय्यम' पार्टी की लॉन्च, लोग बोले- पहले नाम का मतलब बताओ

22 फरवरी 2018

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal detained in assault of Delhi Chief Secretary anshu prakash case
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः पुलिस ने मुख्य सचिव के साथ मारपीट मामले में AAP विधायक को किया गिरफ्तार, पूछताछ जारी

21 फरवरी 2018

Arvind Kejriwal will attend Kamal Haasan party launch at Ramanathapuram
India News

तमिलनाडु : एपीजे कलाम के घर पहुंचे कमल हासन, आज करेंगे पार्टी का ऐलान

21 फरवरी 2018

AAP MLAs took office of profit: High Court
Delhi NCR

लाभ के पद पर थे AAP विधायक, लाभ लिया या नहीं महत्वपूर्ण नहीं : हाईकोर्ट

9 फरवरी 2018

after amendment in master plan delhi businessman to get relief from sealing band continues
Delhi NCR

मास्टर प्लान में संशोधन के बाद दिल्ली में सीलिंग से मिलेगी राहत, व्यापारियों का बंद जारी

3 फरवरी 2018

AAP party preparation for nagar nikay chunav
Dehradun

निकाय चुनाव में प्रत्याशी उतारेगी आप, इस रणनीति पर कर रही है काम

28 जनवरी 2018

