प्रदर्शन में एकतरफा कार्रवाई के खिलाफ नारे लगाए गए। तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया के घर के बाहर जमकर प्रदर्शन किया।
AAP workers protest outside HM Rajnath Singh's residence alleging attack on AAP leaders in #Delhi Secretariat. pic.twitter.com/wJJ4lAc0CI— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018
बता दें कि दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव अंशु प्रकाश के साथ कथित तौर पर आप विधायकों ने मारपीट की। इस मामले में आप विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खां और प्रकाश जारवाल को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया था।
Alleged assault on Delhi's Chief secretary Anshu Prakash case: BJP workers protest outside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence. pic.twitter.com/ZA88lml6t7— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018
22 फरवरी 2018