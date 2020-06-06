शहर चुनें
दिल्ली : स्वास्थ्य ढ़ांचे को लेकर कमेटी ने दिए सुझाव, कल होगी कैबिनेट की बैठक 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 06 Jun 2020 08:32 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य ढांचे के उपयोग पर सरकार द्वारा गठित पांच-सदस्यीय डॉक्टरों की समिति द्वारा प्रस्तुत रिपोर्ट पर कल दिल्ली कैबिनेट की बैठक होगी।
कमेटी ने दिए सुझाव 
दिल्ली सरकार के सूत्रों के अनुसार सरकार द्वारा गठित पांच सदस्यीय डॉक्टरों की समिति ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य ढांचे का उपयोग केवल दिल्लीवासियों के लिए किया जाना चाहिए, अगर बाहर के लोगों को अनुमति दी गई तो तीन दिनों अस्पतालों के सारे बेड भर जाएंगे।
delhi cabinet health infrastructure doctors committee report

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

