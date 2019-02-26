Liveदिल्ली बजट 2019ः सिसोदिया का एलान- 4 सालों में बजट हुआ दोगुना, 26 फीसद शिक्षा को
13,000 seats to be added to engineering and polytechnic colleges of Delhi.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 26, 2019
₹527 crores allocated for the year 2019-20#DilliKaBudgetDouble pic.twitter.com/YgAHjaNrDH
Education - the top most priority of @ArvindKejriwal Govt.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 26, 2019
Education gets 26% of total budgetary allocation for the year 2019-20#DilliKaBudgetDouble #DelhiModel pic.twitter.com/RAMpV1lmGy
Year 2015 - 30,940 Cr— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 26, 2019
Year 2019 - 60,000 Cr
Within 4 years Dilli का Budget Double!
Result of Honest Governance. #DilliKaBudgetDouble #DelhiModel pic.twitter.com/hPqur47Tz0
Delhi Govt to provide grants to educational institutions matching those grants received from the industry or other sources for research and development. #DilliKaBudgetDouble pic.twitter.com/W4XktIm22T— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 26, 2019
26 फरवरी 2019