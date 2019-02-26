शहर चुनें

Live

दिल्ली बजट 2019ः सिसोदिया का एलान- 4 सालों में बजट हुआ दोगुना, 26 फीसद शिक्षा को

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 11:51 AM IST
delhi budget 2019 live manish sisodia present in delhi assembly all important points
मनीष सिसोदिया - फोटो : आम आदमी पार्टी ट्विटर अकाउंट
लाइव अपडेट

12:48 PM, 26-Feb-2019
उपमुख्यमंत्री सिसोदिया ने ऐलान किया है कि दिल्ली के इंजीनियरिंग और पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेजों में 13000 सीट बढ़ाए जाएंगे। इस साल इसके लिए 527 करोड़ रुपए आवंटित किए जाते हैं।

 
12:45 PM, 26-Feb-2019
शिक्षा सरकार की पहली प्राथमिकता
दिल्ली सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता शिक्षा को बताते हुए सिसोदिया ने कहा कि 2019-20 में शिक्षा का बजट कुल बजट का 26% है।

 
12:39 PM, 26-Feb-2019
चार सालों में दिल्ली का बजट हुआ डबल
मनीष सिसोदिया ने दिल्ली के कुल बजट की घोषणा करते हुए बताया कि पिछले चार सालों में दिल्ली का बजट 2015 के 30,940 करोड़ से बढ़कर अब 2019 में 60,000 करोड़ हो गया है। यह ईमानदार सरकार चलाने का नतीजा है।

 
12:36 PM, 26-Feb-2019
दिल्ली सरकार शिक्षण संस्थाओं को शोध व विकास कार्यों के लिए उतना ही अनुदान देगी जितना इंडस्ट्रीज और अन्य स्रोतों से मिलता है।
12:13 PM, 26-Feb-2019
दिल्लीवासियों को 20 हजार लीटर पानी मुफ्त देने की सरकार की योजना पर बोलते हुए मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा, “2015 में इस योजना को लागू करने से पहले 5 लाख परिवार ऐसे थे जो 20,000 लीटर प्रतिमाह से कम पानी खर्च करते थे लेकिन अब यह संख्या बढ़ कर 13,67,000 हुई है"
11:57 AM, 26-Feb-2019
उन्होंने आगे कहा, "ये देश को जोड़ने वाला बजट है, तोड़ने वाला नहीं। इस बजट का फायदा दिल्ली के हर गरीब और मध्यम वर्गीय परिवार को मिलेगा ना कि चंद रसूखदार पूंजीपतियों को।"
11:43 AM, 26-Feb-2019
दिल्ली विधानसभा में आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) सरकार आज अपने इस कार्यकाल का आखिरी बजट पेश कर रही है। उपमुख्यमंत्री व वित्त मंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया इस समय बजट भाषण दे रहे हैं।

अपने बजट भाषण की शुरुआत करते हुए मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा कि यह बजट शहीदों, उनके बच्चों और उनके परिवारों के लिए है। उन्होंने कहा, "जो शहीद  हुए है उनके बच्चो को अच्छी शिक्षा मिल सके, माँ- बाप को अच्छा इलाज मिल सके और परिवार को बेहतर सुरक्षा मिल सके यह बजट उन शहीदों के लिए हैं। यह उन शहीदों के अपने परिवार और देश को लेकर देखे गए सपनों को सच करने का बजट है।"
delhi budget 2019 delhi budget outcome budget manish sisodia arvind kejriwal
