Delhi Election 2020: भाजपा की EC से मांग, सीएए विरोधी आंदोलनों का खर्च आप के चुनाव खर्च में जुड़े

भाजपा ने चुनाव आयोग से आम आदमी पार्टी की शिकायत करते हुए सीएए विरोधी धरना प्रदर्शनों का खर्च उसके चुनावी खर्च में जोड़ने की मांग की है। भाजपा ने चुनाव आयोग से मांग की है कि चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान नागरिकता संशोधन कानून 2019 के विरोध में किए जा रहे प्रदर्शन के खर्च को आम आदमी पार्टी के उम्मीदवारों के चुनाव खर्च में जोड़ा जाए।

BJP also demands that an independent Election Expenditure Observer be appointed 'to inquire and verify the facts on the ground so that appropriate action can be taken against the culprits.' https://t.co/5c6oAy2Ksh