शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Assembly Elections bjp complained to ec asks to add shaheen bagh fund into aap election fund

Delhi Election 2020: भाजपा की EC से मांग, सीएए विरोधी आंदोलनों का खर्च आप के चुनाव खर्च में जुड़े

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 07:18 PM IST
विज्ञापन
bjp
bjp - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा ने चुनाव आयोग से आम आदमी पार्टी की शिकायत करते हुए सीएए विरोधी धरना प्रदर्शनों का खर्च उसके चुनावी खर्च में जोड़ने की मांग की है। भाजपा ने चुनाव आयोग से मांग की है कि चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान नागरिकता संशोधन कानून 2019 के विरोध में किए जा रहे प्रदर्शन के खर्च को आम आदमी पार्टी के उम्मीदवारों के चुनाव खर्च में जोड़ा जाए। 
विज्ञापन
भाजपा की ओर से केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन, मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी, राष्ट्रीय महासचिव भूपेंद्र यादव, सांसद मीनाक्षी लेखी, राष्ट्रीय सह-प्रमुख मीडिया संजय मयूख और न्यायिक मामलों के संयोजक नीरज ने यह शिकायत आयोग के सामने रखी।

भाजपा ने आयोग से शिकायत के आधार पर अनुरोध किया है कि शाहीन बाग और उसी प्रकार अन्य स्थानों पर सीएए कानून के खिलाफ हो रहे आंदोलन का सारा खर्चा आम आदमी पार्टी के उम्मीदवारों के चुनाव खर्च में शामिल किया जाए। आम आदमी पार्टी को जल्द से जल्द नोटिस जारी कर जवाब तलब किया जाए। 

भाजपा की मांग है कि मामले में एक निष्पक्ष चुनाव व्यय पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त कर जांच करवाई जाए और दोषियों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाए। इसी के साथ पर्यवेक्षक द्वारा पूरी दिल्ली में चल रहे शाहीन बाग जैसे आंदोलनों पर नजर रखवाई जाए। भाजपा ने आयोग से मांग की है कि आम आदमी पार्टी के सभी उम्मीदवारों के खातों की जांच की जाए और उनसे पूरा रिकार्ड मांगा जाए।




















अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

हेलेना डेल्ली
World

हेलेना डेल्ली: जिन्होंने सीएए पर यूरोपीय संसद में पाक को दिखाई 'औकात', भारत का समर्थन किया

30 जनवरी 2020

शरजील इमाम (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

शरजील ने जाहिर किए अपने खतरनाक मंसूबे, भारत को चाहता है इस्लामिक देश बनाना

30 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

अक्षय की ‘120 करोड़ी’ फिल्म पर लगी मुहर, धनुष और सारा के साथ इस खास प्रोजेक्ट को दी मंजूरी

30 जनवरी 2020

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush
anand l rai
Akshay Kumar
अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

अक्षय की ‘120 करोड़ी’ फिल्म पर लगी मुहर, धनुष और सारा के साथ इस खास प्रोजेक्ट को दी मंजूरी

30 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
Bollywood

जब गुरुद्वारे में तापसी से छेड़छाड़ करने लगा शख्स, एक्ट्रेस का ये जवाब जिंदगीभर नहीं भूलेगा मनचला

30 जनवरी 2020

तापसी पन्नू
तापसी पन्नू
तापसी पन्नू
Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood

जब गुरुद्वारे में तापसी से छेड़छाड़ करने लगा शख्स, एक्ट्रेस का ये जवाब जिंदगीभर नहीं भूलेगा मनचला

30 जनवरी 2020

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e
Auto News

Maruti लॉन्च करेगी भारत की सबसे सस्ती Electric Car Futuro-e, चलेगी 200 किलोमीटर, कीमत होगी इतनी कम

30 जनवरी 2020

Television

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला से आरती की शादी करवाना चाहती हैं कश्मीरा, नेशनल टेलीविजन पर चलाई रिश्ते की बात

30 जनवरी 2020

Kashmera Shah, Sidharth and Aarti
Kashmera Shah and Aarti Singh
Kashmera Shah
Siddharth Shukla and Aarti Singh
Television

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला से आरती की शादी करवाना चाहती हैं कश्मीरा, नेशनल टेलीविजन पर चलाई रिश्ते की बात

30 जनवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
delhi assembly elections 2020 delhi elecion 2020 delhi election aap bjp shaheen bagh
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Notice against women protesting on Ghanta Ghar against CAA and NRC.
Lucknow

CAA: घंटाघर पर प्रदर्शन कर रहीं महिलाओं को नोटिस, हो सकती है तीन साल की सजा व भारी जुर्माना

30 जनवरी 2020

सौरमंडल के ग्रह
Predictions

कल बुध का राशि परिवर्तन, इन चार राशि के लोगों की पलटेगी किस्मत, होगा बंपर लाभ

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
जामिया में गोली चलाने वाला शख्स
Delhi NCR

सीएए प्रदर्शनः जामिया में गोली मारने से पहले बोला आरोपी- तुम्हें आजादी चाहिए, ये लो...

30 जनवरी 2020

दुनिया के 10 सबसे खूंखार जल्लाद
Bizarre News

दुनिया के 10 सबसे खूंखार जल्लाद, एक ने तो 3000 से ज्यादा अपराधियों को फांसी पर लटकाया

30 जनवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Vikas Gupta
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अपनी इस गलती का सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को आज भी है पछतावा, फिनाले से तीन हफ्ते पहले कबूला सच

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
शरजील इमाम (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

शरजील ने जाहिर किए अपने खतरनाक मंसूबे, भारत को चाहता है इस्लामिक देश बनाना

30 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल
Predictions

फरवरी मासिक राशिफल : सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा यह महीना, ढाई दिन जरा बचके

30 जनवरी 2020

हेलेना डेल्ली
World

हेलेना डेल्ली: जिन्होंने सीएए पर यूरोपीय संसद में पाक को दिखाई 'औकात', भारत का समर्थन किया

30 जनवरी 2020

asim riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: घर के बाहर इस लड़की को डेट कर रहे हैं आसिम, सामने आकर खुद बताई सच्चाई

30 जनवरी 2020

preity zinta
Bollywood

साबुन के विज्ञापन से प्रीति जिंटा को मिली थी लोकप्रियता, इन 10 फिल्मों ने 'डिंपल गर्ल' को दिलाई पहचान

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गुड़िया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म केस: कोर्ट ने दोनों दोषियों को 20-20 साल कैद की सजा सुनाई

2003 गुड़िया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म केस में कड़कड़डूमा कोर्ट ने दोनों दोषियों को 20 साल कैद की सजा सुनाई है। साथ ही कोर्ट ने पीड़ित बच्ची को बतौर मुआवजा 11 लाख रुपये भी देने का आदेश दिया है।

30 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
जामिया के छात्रों का प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

सीएए: जामिया फायरिंग के बाद छात्रों का प्रदर्शन, भारी पुलिस बल तैनात

30 जनवरी 2020

संंजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली का माहौल बिगाड़कर चुनाव टलवाना चाहते हैं अमित शाह: आप

30 जनवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल को चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस, वकीलों से किया था मोहल्ला क्लीनिक-जिम का वादा

30 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi NCR

स्कूलों को सुधारा, मोहल्ला क्लीनिक खोले, क्या मैं आतंकी हूं: केजरीवाल 

30 जनवरी 2020

प्रवेश वर्मा-अनुराग ठाकुर
Delhi NCR

चुनाव आयोग की कार्रवाई, अनुराग ठाकुर पर तीन और प्रवेश पर चार दिन की पाबंदी

30 जनवरी 2020

court order
Delhi NCR

सुनंदा पुष्कर हत्या केस: दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने शशि थरूर की अर्जी खारिज की

30 जनवरी 2020

योगेंद्र यादव
Delhi NCR

सीएए: दिल्ली गेट से हिरासत में लिए गए स्वराज अभियान के संस्थापक योगेंद्र यादव

30 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: अमानतुल्ला खान
Delhi NCR

सियासी सफर: विवादों का दूसरा नाम हैं अमानतुल्ला खान, लोजपा से आप में पहुंचे

30 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली की सड़कों पर लगा जाम
Delhi NCR

राजघाट पर अनेक संगठनों का मार्च आज, कई सड़कों पर लगा चार किलोमीटर तक का जाम

30 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

बीते 50 सालों में कैसे हुई इनकम टैक्स रेट में भारी कटौती

बीते 50 सालों में भारत में इनकम टैक्स रेट में भारी कटौती हुई है। साल 1971 में जहां कर 93.5 फीसदी था, वहीं अब यह 42.7 फीसदी पर आ गया है।

30 जनवरी 2020

जामिया 3:01

जामिया में फायरिंग के बाद हालात तनावपूर्ण, विपक्ष ने भाजपा के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा

30 जनवरी 2020

जामिया में सीएए प्रदर्शन 1:34

नागरिकता कानून और एनआरसी के खिलाफ जामिया में नहीं थम रहा प्रदर्शन, देखिए ताजा तस्वीरें

30 जनवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 02:12

कोरोना वायरस की पहचान के लिए एयरपोर्ट पर लगाए गए थर्मल स्कैनर, जानिए कैसे करता है ये काम

30 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस 1:37

निर्भया के दोषी अक्षय कुमार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से झटका, क्यूरेटिव याचिका खारिज

30 जनवरी 2020

Related

कपिल मिश्रा
Delhi NCR

कपिल मिश्रा का ट्वीट, शाहीन बाग के साथ-साथ मुख्यमंत्री आवास भी खाली कराएंगे

30 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case Mukesh plea in supreme court against mercy plea rejection all update
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश का आरोप- तिहाड़ में अक्षय के साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाने को कहा गया

28 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: प्रचार करते संजय सिंह
Delhi NCR

विकासपुरी में अनोखा चुनाव प्रचार, कीचड़ में कमल लेकर उतरे भाजपा प्रत्याशी

30 जनवरी 2020

तजिंदर पाल सिंह बग्गा
Delhi NCR

तेजिंदर बग्गा के बोल, चुनाव नतीजे आते ही शाहीन बाग पर होगी सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक

30 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 - साइना नेहवाल
India News

भाजपा में शामिल हुईं साइना नेहवाल, कहा- पीएम मोदी से मिलती है प्रेरणा 

29 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग में पिस्टल लेकर पहुंचे शख्स ने मंच खाली करने की दी चेतावनी, वीडियो वायरल

28 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited