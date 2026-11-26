दिल्ली में चलीं गोलियां: यमुना खादर में एनकाउंटर, गोली लगने के बाद आरोपी अस्पताल में; लाहोरी गेट में फायरिंग
मुठभेड़ के दौरान आरोपी के पैर में गोली लग गई। आरोपी अमन गुर्जर को जग प्रवेश चंद्र अस्पताल ले जाया गया है।
विस्तार
न्यू उस्मानपुर पुलिस स्टेशन के पास यमुना खादर इलाके में, उत्तर-पूर्वी जिले की स्पेशल स्टाफ टीम और एक आरोपी, अमन गुर्जर के बीच मुठभेड़ हो गई। मुठभेड़ के दौरान आरोपी के पैर में गोली लग गई।
#WATCH | Delhi: An encounter broke out between the North-East District Special Staff team and an accused, Aman Gurjar, in the Yamuna Khadar area near the New Usmanpur police station. The accused sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the encounter. https://t.co/Z7MAXTH1RN— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026
आरोपी अमन गुर्जर को जग प्रवेश चंद्र अस्पताल ले जाया गया है।
#WATCH | Delhi: Accused Aman Gurjar taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026
Visuals from the hospital https://t.co/s6I6mQsY05
लाहोरी गेट में फायरिंग
लाहोरी गेट इलाके में हाथापाई के दौरान गोलीबारी की खबर है। मामले पर उत्तरी जिले की डीसीपी निहारिका भट्ट ने बताया कि हमें लाहोरी गेट में गोलीबारी की घटना के बारे में एक पीसीआर कॉल मिली। मौके पर पहुंचने पर, शुरुआती जांच से पता चलता है कि कुछ लड़कों के बीच हाथापाई हुई, जिसके दौरान एक गोली चलाई गई। एक लड़के के पैर की उंगलियों के पास चोट आई है। उसे अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है। उसकी हालत स्थिर है और उसका इलाज चल रहा है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। वह एक छात्र था। हमारी टीमें अभी आसपास के लोगों से पूछताछ कर रही हैं और सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच कर रही हैं।
#WATCH | Delhi: On a firing during a scuffle in the Lahori Gate area, DCP, North District, Niharika Bhatt, said, "We received a PCR call regarding a firing incident at Lahori Gate. Upon arriving at the scene, it appears, prima facie, that a scuffle broke out between some boys, during which a single round was fired. One boy sustained an injury near his toes; he has been sent to the hospital. His condition is stable, and he is currently undergoing treatment...an investigation is underway...he was a student...our teams are currently questioning people in the vicinity and reviewing CCTV footage." (25.11)— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026