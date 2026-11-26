#WATCH | Delhi: An encounter broke out between the North-East District Special Staff team and an accused, Aman Gurjar, in the Yamuna Khadar area near the New Usmanpur police station. The accused sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the encounter. https://t.co/Z7MAXTH1RN

#WATCH | Delhi: On a firing during a scuffle in the Lahori Gate area, DCP, North District, Niharika Bhatt, said, "We received a PCR call regarding a firing incident at Lahori Gate. Upon arriving at the scene, it appears, prima facie, that a scuffle broke out between some boys, during which a single round was fired. One boy sustained an injury near his toes; he has been sent to the hospital. His condition is stable, and he is currently undergoing treatment...an investigation is underway...he was a student...our teams are currently questioning people in the vicinity and reviewing CCTV footage." (25.11)