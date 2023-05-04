Delhi: पहलवानों के साथ हुए झगड़े के बाद जंतर-मंतर पहुंची स्वाति मालीवाल, पुलिस ने कस्टडी में लिया

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
जंतर मंतर पर पहलवानों के धरना स्थल पर बीती रात दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालीवाल पहुंचीं। जिन्हें दिल्ली पुलिस ने कस्टडी में ले लिया। इससे पहले पहलवानों और पुलिस के बीच झगड़ा भी हुआ था। बुधवार देर रात धरना दे रहे पहलवानों और पुलिस के बीच झड़प हो गई। पहलवानों का आरोप है कि नशे में पुलिसकर्मियों ने मारपीट की और अपशब्द कहे थे।
DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has been arrested by Delhi Police— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 3, 2023
- Tweeted by DCW Office pic.twitter.com/4c04UfkU0T
