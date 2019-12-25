शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   DCP north west clarifies Delhi Mukherjee Nagar coaching centers closing news

दिल्ली: मुखर्जी नगर के कोचिंग सेंटर की फर्जी खबरें फैलाने वालों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 25 Dec 2019 10:36 AM IST
कोचिंग संस्थान प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
कोचिंग संस्थान प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के मुखर्जी नगर इलाके में तमाम कोचिंग सेंटरों को बंद किए जाने की खबरों को उत्तर पश्चिमी डीसीपी विजयंत आर्या ने अफवाह करार दिया है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही इस भ्रामक जानकारी के बारे में बुधवार को कहा कि मुखर्जी नगर के कोचिंग सेंटरों के बंद होने की खबर अफवाह मात्र है।
सोशल मीडिया पर इससे संबंधित फर्जी खबरें साझा करने वालों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किए गए हैं। इसके साथ ही हमने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्मों से इस गलत खबर के वीडियोज को डिलीट करने की भी मांग की है। 
mukherjee nagar dcp vijayanta arya
