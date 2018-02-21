A prisoner Dalbir Singh who was produced in court and then taken to police station later escaped and after search operation was found critically injured behind the police station. He was declared dead after being taken to hospital: SHO Naraina #Delhi— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
टूरिस्टों को अवैध ट्रेवल्स एजेंसियों मिलेगा छुटकारा
21 फरवरी 2018