हिरासत में दलबीर सिंह की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत, सब-इंस्पेक्टर निलंबित

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 11:31 PM IST
dalbir singh was found dead in mysterious condition, sub-inspector fired
बुधवार को एक 54 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की संदिग्ध हालत में मौत हो गई। जिसके कारण एक सब-इंस्पेक्टर और एक कॉन्स्टेबल को निलंबित कर दिया गया है। बता दें कि दलबीर सिंह को पुलिस ने मंगलवार को चीटिंग करने के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया था। बुधवार को वह घायल अवस्था में पाया गया जिसके बाद डीडीयू अस्पताल ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

