Delhi › Delhi NCR › Cylinder blast in a house in Delhi's Mori Gate area

दिल्लीः घर के अंदर फटा गैस सिलेंडर, 8 दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर

Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 09:03 PM IST
सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट
सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट - फोटो : demo pic
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के मोरी गेट इलाके में एक घर के अंदर गैस सिलेंडर फटा है। सूचना मिलते ही मौका-ए-वारदात पर दमकल विभाग की 8 गाड़ियां भेजी गई हैं। फिलहाल विस्तृत जानकारी का इंतजार है...
cylinder blast delhi police
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

ashish pandey
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के पांच सितारा होटल में बंदूक लहराने वाले आशीष पांडेय की जमानत याचिका खारिज

पांच सितारा होटल हयात रीजेंसी में पिस्टल लहराकर गुंडागर्दी करने वाले बसपा के पूर्व सांसद राकेश पांडेय के बेटे आशीष पांडेय की जमानत याचिका पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने आज खारिज कर दी।

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Gurugram shootout Case- son of judge died in hospital today earlier morning
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम गोलीकांड: जज की पत्नी के बाद अस्पताल में जिंदगी की जंग लड़ रहे बेटे की मौत

23 अक्टूबर 2018

दिल्ली मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

बॉटनिकल गार्डन से सवार होकर ओखला तक पहुंचा बंदर, यात्रियों में रही दहशत

23 अक्टूबर 2018

बारात
Delhi NCR

सड़क पर न बारात निकलेगी, न ही दूल्हे की बग्घी आ सकेगी, उल्लंघन होने पर 15 लाख का जुर्माना

18 अक्टूबर 2018

Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Delhi NCR

मास्टरमाइंड सोनिया ने रची पेटीएम का डाटा लीक करने की साजिश, कंपनी को हो सकता था भारी नुकसान

22 अक्टूबर 2018

child PGI
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: चाइल्ड पीजीआई के 5वीं मंजिल से शख्स ने छलांग लगाकर दी जान, पुलिस को है इस बात का शक

23 अक्टूबर 2018

petrol pump strike
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः हड़ताल से सरकार को 12 और पंप मालिकों को 50 करोड़ का नुकसान, दी आंदोलन की धमकी

22 अक्टूबर 2018

देह दान करने का संकल्प लेने वाली तनिष्का
Delhi NCR

कक्षा तीन की बच्ची ने लिया देह दान का संकल्प, लोगों को भी कर रही जागरूक

23 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दाती महाराज की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, दुष्कर्म मामले की जांच करेगी सीबीआई

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana
Delhi NCR

आप का केंद्र सरकार पर हमला, सीबीआई अधिकारियों के बीच भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग

23 अक्टूबर 2018

