criminal Virendra Kale shot In gangwar at delhi

दिल्ली में दिनदहाड़े गैंगवॉर, बदमाश काले की गोली मारकर हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 08 Sep 2019 12:28 PM IST
मृतक वीरेंद्र का फाइल फोटो
मृतक वीरेंद्र का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : एएनआई
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में दिनदहाड़े गैंगवॉर से दहशत फैल गई। बदमाशों ने वीरेंद्र मान पर ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां चलाईं। वीरेंद्र को घायल हालत में अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। 
न्यूज एजेंसी एएनाई के मुताबिक, गैंगवॉर दिल्ली के नरेला में हुई। लामपुर मोड़ पर अज्ञात बदमाशों ने वीरेंद्र मान उर्फ काले पर 25 राउंड ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग की। जिसमें से 10 से 15 गोलियां काले को लगीं। गंभीर हालत में उसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया। 

अस्पताल में उसकी मौत हो गई। डीसीपी आउटर नॉर्थ ने बताया कि जो शख्स गैंगवॉर में मारा गया है। वह इलाके का बदमाश था। इस पर करीब 14 मामले दर्ज थे। 

जानकारी मिली है कि मृतक वीरेंद्र मान उर्फ काले ने नगर निगम का चुनाव भी लड़ चुका था। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है। 
 
gangwar in delhi murder in delhi virendra man kale delhi police
