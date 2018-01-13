Download App
income tax seizes locker of private company in delhi which contains 21 core rupees cash and jwellery

फ‌िर खुला U&I कंपनी का लॉकर, अब तक IT ने जब्त की 85 करोड़ की संपत्ति

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 01:14 PM IST
income tax seizes locker of private company in delhi which contains 21 core rupees cash and jwellery
आयकर व‌िभाग छापे में म‌िला कैश और गहना - फोटो : ani
दिल्ली की प्राइवेट कंपनी यूएंडआई पर आयकर विभाग ने एक बार फिर छापा मारा है जिसमें करोड़ों के मूल्य के नकदी और गहने बरामद किए गए हैं।

बता दें कि आयकर विभाग की इंवेस्टिगेशन विंग ने कंपनी पर छापेमारी की जिसमें 21.2 करोड़ की नकदी और गहने जब्त किए गए। इसमें 8 करोड़ कैश और बुलियन व गहने बरामद किए गए, जिनकी कीमत लगभग 13.2 करोड़ रुपए है।

इस तरह यूएंडआई कंपनी के लॉकर से बरामद होने वाली अब तक की कुल राशि 61 करोड़ से बढ़कर 85.2 करोड़ रुपए हो गई है। इससे पहले 11 जनवरी को भी इस कंपनी पर छापा मारकर आयकर विभाग ने 61 करोड़ की कीमत की नकदी, बुलियन व गहने बरामद किए थे।

हालांकि अभी तक यह पैसे किसके हैं इस बात का पता नहीं चल सका है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि इसकी वजह ये है कि आयकर अदा नहीं किया जाता है तो कागज पर किसी का नाम ना होने के कारण अभी तक मालिक का नाम खुलकर सामने नहीं आया है।

delhi news income tax income tax department income tax raid

