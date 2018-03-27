शहर चुनें

in delhi police takes out man body after 15 days of burial, wife accused of poison for extra affair

पत्नी की घिनौनी करतूतों के सामने आने पर पुलिस ने कब्र से निकाला पति का शव, 15 दिन पहले हुई थी मौत

Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 02:05 PM IST
दिल्ली के बेगमपुर इलाके में मंगलवार सुबह एक ऐसी घटना घटी है जिसने पूरे इलाके में सनसनी मचा दी। दरअसल एक शख्स को दफनाने के 15 दिन बाद आज पुलिस ने उसका शव बाहर निकाल लिया जो पूरे इलाके में चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है।
दिल्ली पुलिस ने बेगमपुर के एक शख्स का पार्थिव शरीर आज कब्र से निकालकर पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। इस सबके पीछे उसकी पत्नी की करतूतों को वजह बताया जा रहा है।

न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई की एक ट्वीट के अनुसार मृतक के परिवार ने अपनी बहू पर आरोप लगाया है कि उसने अपने पति को धीमा जहर (स्लो प्वॉजन) देकर मार डाला क्योंकि...
पति को दिया धीमा जहर क्योंकि...
