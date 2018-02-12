I was travelling in crowded bus when a man sitting next to me masturbated. I was left stunned but then I made a video of the incident & posted it on social media to make people aware of the incident.People don't even consider something like this a form of sexual harassment:Victim pic.twitter.com/9rKw1lpbZK— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018
मध्यप्रदेश के राजगढ़ में एक 12 साल की दलित छात्रा को जिंदा जला कर जान से मारने की कोशिश की गई है।
12 फरवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.