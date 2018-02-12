अपना शहर चुनें

DU की छात्रा के साथ चलती बस में छेड़छाड़, पीड़िता ने वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर किया अपलोड

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 11:33 AM IST
पीड़िता - फोटो : एएनआई
राजधानी दिल्ली से एक बार फिर ऐसा मामला सामने आया है जो सार्वजनिक जगहों पर महिला सुरक्षा के मुद्दे पर बड़ा सवाल खड़ा करता है। दरअसल दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी की छात्रा के साथ चलती बस में छेड़छाड़ का मामला सामने आया है लेकिन यह कोई आम केस नहीं है।

इस मामले में खुद पीड़िता ने पूरी घटना का वीडियो बनाकर उसे सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड कर दिया है। इस वीडियो से पता चलता है कि एक शख्स बस में उसके बगल में बैठा है और उसे देखकर अश्लील हरकत करने लगा।

छात्रा ने वसंत विहार थाने में आरोपी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करा दी है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से बातचीत में पीड़ित छात्रा ने बताया कि, 'मैं भीड़ से भरी बस में यात्रा कर रही थी, तभी एक शख्स जो मेरे बगल में बैठा था, वह अश्लील हरकत करने लगा।'

छात्रा ने आगे बताया, 'इस बात से मैं हैरान रह गई थी लेकिन मैंने घटना का वीडियो बनाया और सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर दिया ताकि लोग इस घटना के बारे में जानें और जागरूक हों। लेकिन लोग तो इस तरह की घटना को यौन शोषण मानते तक नहीं हैं।'
