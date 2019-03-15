शहर चुनें

मतदाताओं को किए जाने वाले फर्जी फोन कॉल मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस ने किया केस दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 09:16 PM IST
delhi police
delhi police
दिल्ली पुलिस ने चुनाव आयोग के नाम पर मतदाताओं को किए जा रहे फर्जी फोन कॉल मामले में मिल रही शिकायतों के आधार पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। 
न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक स्पेशल सेल ने इन शिकायतों को लेकर जांच भी शुरू कर दी है। वहीं कॉल सेंटर कर्मियों के उत्पीड़न को लेकर अपने ऊपर लगने वाले सभी आरोपों को गलत ठहराते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस ने बचाव में अपना पक्ष रखा है।  

अपराध शाखा की ओर से यह जानकारी भी मुहैया कराई गई कि स्पेशल सेल ने अभी तक न तो किसी कॉल सेंटर पर छापेमारी की है और न ही किसी कॉल सेंटर कर्मी को बेवजह परेशान किया गया है। स्पेशल सेल ने इस मामले में किसी भी व्यक्ति की गिरफ्तार से भी इंकार किया है।


delhi police fake phone call voter दिल्ली पुलिस पुलिस वोट वोटर फर्जी फोन कॉल दिल्ली पुलिस अपराध शाखा
