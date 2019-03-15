Delhi Police Spl CP/Crime:FIR registered following complaints regarding bogus calls about the Delhi’s electoral rolls, and its investigations are underway. As far as the allegations against us (Delhi Police)are concerned,we have already responded about them to Election Commission— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) को आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 शुरू होने से पहले ही दिल्ली में झटका लगता हुआ दिख रहा है।
15 मार्च 2019