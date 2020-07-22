शहर चुनें
दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस के 1227 नए मामले आए सामने, 29 लोगों की मौत

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 22 Jul 2020 07:49 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में बुधवार को कोरोना वायरस के 1227 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। जबकि 29 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। इसी के साथ कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 1,26,323 हो गई है। मंगलवार को 1532 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। 
दिल्ली में अब तक कुल 1,07,650 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। कोरोना वायरस से राजधानी में अब तक कुल 3719 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।
 
delhi news corona in delhi corona virus in delhi

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

