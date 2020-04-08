शहर चुनें

दिल्ली: द्वारका क्वारंटीन सेंटर में अज्ञात लोगों ने फेंकी मूत्र से भरी बोतलें, मामला दर्ज

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 08 Apr 2020 09:30 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
पूरे देश समेत दिल्ली के कई क्वारंटीन केंद्रों में मेडिकल स्टाफ से किए जा रहे दुर्व्यवहार की बातें तो सामने आ ही रही थीं, अब दिल्ली के द्वारका केंद्र से भी कुछ ऐसी ही बात सामने आई है।
जानकारी के अनुसार द्वारका नॉर्थ पुलिस स्टेशन क्षेत्र में आने वाली एक क्वारंटीन केंद्र में मूत्र से भरी दो बोतलें बरामद की गई हैं। इसकी बरामदगी को लेकर अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 269 और 270 के तहत एक एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है।

दिल्ली शहरी आश्रय सुधार बोर्ड (DUSIB) के सिविल डिफेंस कर्मियों ने इसकी एफआईआर दर्ज कराई थी। उन्होंने एफआईआर में शिकायत की है कि कुछ लोगों ने क्वारंटीन फैसिलिटी परिसर में मूत्र से भरी बोतलें फेंकी थीं।

