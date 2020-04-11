शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
देश में लॉकडाउन बढ़ना तय, दिल्ली के सीएम का ट्वीट कर रहा इशारा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 11 Apr 2020 03:47 PM IST
पीएम मोदी और सीएम केजरीवाल
पीएम मोदी और सीएम केजरीवाल - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने अपने ट्वीट से इशारा किया है कि देश में लॉकडाउन और बढ़ाया जाएगा। उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में कहा है कि प्रधानमंत्री ने लॉकडाउन बढ़ाने का फैसला बिल्कुल सही लिया है।
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि प्रधानमंत्री ने लॉकडाउन बढ़ाने का फैसला सही लिया है। आज दुनिया के कई विकसित देशों से भारत की स्थिति बेहतर है क्योंकि हमने जल्दी लॉकडाउन किया। अगर ये अभी रोक दिया जाता है तो सभी फायदे खत्म हो जाएंगे। हमें जो फायदे हुए हैं उन्हें बरकरार रखने के लिए इसे बढ़ाना जरूरी है।

 
 
coronavirus live updates in india lockdown in delhi ncr lockdown in india coronavirus

