दिल्ली : तीन दिन बाद संक्रमण के तीन हजार से कम मामले, 3171 हुए स्वस्थ

Delhi reports 2,920 new #COVID19 cases, 3,171 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 37 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,85,672 including 2,53,784 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 5,438 deaths. Active cases stand at 26,450: Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/x2VGmcteW5