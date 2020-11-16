दिल्ली: आदेश गुप्ता ने कहा- जांच दोगुना और बिस्तरों की संख्या बढ़ाने से मिलेगी मदद 

I welcome decisions taken at the recent Home Ministry meeting. Doubling of tests & increasing number of beds will help. It was also decided to provide respiratory equipment for COVID patients & have dedicated municipal hospitals for #COVID19: Adesh Gupta, BJP Delhi President pic.twitter.com/oSYceh7Ucv— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.