दिल्ली: आदेश गुप्ता ने कहा- जांच दोगुना और बिस्तरों की संख्या बढ़ाने से मिलेगी मदद 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Nov 2020 04:47 PM IST
आदेश गुप्ता
आदेश गुप्ता - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष आदेश गुप्ता ने कहा कि मैं कोरोना मरीजों के लिए गृह मंत्रालय में लिए गए फैसलों का स्वागत करता हूं। कोरोना जांच दोगुना करने और बिस्तरों की संख्या बढ़ाने से मदद मिलेगी। बैठक में कोरोना रोगियों के लिए श्वसन उपकरण देने का निर्णय भी लिया गया है। इसी के साथ नगर निगम के अस्पतालों में भी कोरोना रोगियों का इलाज किया जाएगा। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

