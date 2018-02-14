अपना शहर चुनें

ओवैसी के पक्ष में उतरे संदीप दीक्षित, कहा- मुस्लिम भी करते हैं देश सेवा

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 02:13 PM IST
कांग्रेस नेता और दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शीला दीक्षित के बेटे संदीप दीक्षित ने एआईएमआईएम के संस्थापक असदुद्दीन ओवैसी के बयान से अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि देश का मुस्लिम भी राष्ट्र के निर्माण में उतना ही योगदान देता है जितना कि कोई और।

संदीप दीक्षित ने न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से बातचीत में संदीप दीक्षित ने एक तरह से तंज करते हुए कहा कि मुस्लिमों के कपड़े कहते हैं कि वो राष्ट्र विरोधी हैं और राष्ट्र को प्यार नहीं करते, वो देशभक्त नहीं होते। दीक्षित ने आगे बोलते हुए कहा कि यह पूरी तरह से सांकेतिक है कि अगर आप आर्मी में हैं तो आप राष्ट्रभक्त हैं। मुझे लगता है कि ओवैसी जी भी यही कहना चाहते थे।

दरअसल दीक्षित ओवैसी के हाल में दिए एक बयान पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे थे। अपने हाल के बयान में ओवैसी ने कहा था कि भाजपा और पीडीपी का गठबंधन टेरर रोकने में नाकामयाब रहा है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने ये कहा था कि धर्म को राष्ट्रभक्त और राष्ट्रविरोधी होने का मापदंड नहीं बनाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कल ये भी कहा था कि सुंजवां में शहीद हुए जवान मुसलमान थे।

 
