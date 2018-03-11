शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   CM arvind Kejriwal writes a letter to Manoj Tiwari and Ajay Maken about issue of sealing in delhi

सीएम केजरीवाल ने बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक, मनोज तिवारी और माकन को लिखा खत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 02:13 PM IST
CM arvind Kejriwal writes a letter to Manoj Tiwari and Ajay Maken about issue of sealing in delhi
अरविंद केजरीवाल
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने सीलिंग के मामले को लेकर दिल्ली कांग्रेस और बीजेपी को पत्र लिखा है। केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली बीजेपी प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी और कांग्रेस के दिल्ली प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अजय माकन को बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए पत्र लिखा है। सीलिंग के मुद्दे पर 13 मार्च को दिल्ली में सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई है। 
सीएम आवास पर 13 मार्च को दोपहर 12 बजे इस बैठक का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इससे पहले केजरीवाल ने शनिवार सुबह प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को चिट्ठी लिखकर दोनों से मिलने की मांग की है। साथ ही सीलिंग मुद्दे पर बिल लाने की मांग की है।

केजरीवाल ने पीएम मोदी को दिल्ली में चल रही सीलिंग की समस्या से अवगत कराते हुए एक चिट्ठी लिखी थी। उन्होंने बताया था कि सरकार उन व्यापारियों की दुकानें सील कर रही है जो टैक्स देते हैं। बेईमान नहीं है और देश के विकास में अपना सहयोग देते हैं।



 

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

arvind kejriwal manoj tiwari ajay maken

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Salman Khan Attends Friend Shweta Kaushik And Bob Sandvagene Wedding In Mumbai
Bollywood

यार की शादी में पहुंचे सलमान खान, बॉडी गार्ड्स ने पलभर के लिए भी नहीं छोड़ा अकेला

11 मार्च 2018

Viral Sensation Priya Prakash Reveals Her Crush Was In School
Bollywood

स्कूल में इस लड़के पर आ गया था प्रिया प्रकाश का दिल, इंटरव्यू में खोला राज़

11 मार्च 2018

hasin jahan mohammed shami here is 5 films on marriage trouble
Bollywood

शमी-हसीन जहां जैसे पति-पत्नी की बेवफाई जब बॉलीवुड में आई तो हिट हो गईं ये 5 फिल्में

11 मार्च 2018

Vishal Bhardwaj To Make Film Churiyan Postpones Irrfan Khan And Deepika Padukone Starrer Mafia Film
Bollywood

इरफान की बीमारी से इतने मजबूर हुए विशाल भारद्वाज, अब बनाएंगे 'चूड़ियां'

11 मार्च 2018

Bajrangi Bhaijaan box office collection in China Day 9
Bollywood

भारत-पाकिस्तान पर बनी इस फिल्म ने चीन में गाड़े झंडे, कमाई का आंकड़ा 150 करोड़ के पार

11 मार्च 2018

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor pictures leak from Batti Gul Meter Chalu set
Bollywood

'बत्ती गुल मीटर चालू' के सेट से तस्वीरें हुई LEAK, शाहिद के बाद श्रद्धा का लुक आया सामने

11 मार्च 2018

Do You Know How Much Your Favorite Celebrities Earn Through Brand Endorsement
Bollywood

विज्ञापन से ही एक दिन में करोड़ों कमा लेते हैं ये सेलिब्रिटीज, पूरी कमाई तो होश उड़ा देगी

11 मार्च 2018

sanjay dutt and mahesh bhatt all set to reunite for sequel sadak
Bollywood

27 साल पहले बनी इस हिट फिल्म के सीक्वल में नजर आएंगे संजय दत्त, सेट से तस्वीरें आईं सामने

11 मार्च 2018

urvashi rautela hate story 4 box office collection day 2
Bollywood

उर्वशी रौतेली की 'हेट स्टोरी 4' दर्शकों को नहीं आ रही रास, जानें दूसरे दिन कमाए कितने करोड़

11 मार्च 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaks about Aaradhya
Bollywood

निजी जिंदगी के बारे में पहली बार खुलकर बोलीं ऐश्वर्या, आराध्या को देना चाहती हैं ऐसा फ्यूचर

11 मार्च 2018

Most Read

akhilesh yadav tweet on loksabh election in gorakhpur and phoolpur 
Lucknow

अखिलेश का ट्वीट- आज का दिन इतिहास बदलने वाला

उत्तर प्रदेश में आज गोरखपुर और फूलपुर लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनाव हो रहे हैं। सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने रविवार सुबह ट्वीट कर आज के दिन को इतिहास बनाने और बदलने वाला दिन कहा।

11 मार्च 2018

cm yogi replied on Rahul Gandhi statement on demonetization 
Lucknow

राहुल गांधी के बयान पर बोले सीएम योगी- इसीलिए जनता उनकी अपील फाड़ देती है

11 मार्च 2018

Executive officers recruitment in municipal councils of himachal pradesh
Shimla

नगर निकायों में होगी EO की भर्ती, आरएंडपी नियम बदले

11 मार्च 2018

Two deadbody found in varanasi
Varanasi

बनारस में मिले अज्ञात युवती व युवक के शव 

11 मार्च 2018

four year kid falls into borewell during playing in madhya pradesh's devas
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: 40 फुट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरा 4 साल का बच्चा, 12 घंटे से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी

11 मार्च 2018

UP government suspended doctors and nurse in jhansi medical college case.
Lucknow

मरीज का पैर काटकर बना दिया तकिया, मामले से हिल गई यूपी सरकार, डॉक्टरों पर गिरी गाज

11 मार्च 2018

Vyapam Scam: CBI has pulled out 20 officers from its Special Vyapam Scam Branch
Madhya Pradesh

व्यापम केस: CBI ने एक दिन में किया 20 अधिकारियों का ट्रांसफर, कांग्रेस ने उठाए सवाल

11 मार्च 2018

complaint lodged against Bihar BJP state President Nityanand Rai for violating model code of conduct
Bihar

बिहार: बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज, भड़काऊ भाषण देने का आरोप

11 मार्च 2018

dead body found in pulwama of Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: रस्सी से बंधा मिला शव, सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच

11 मार्च 2018

Himachal government did not take part in Tibetan Uprising Day celebrations
Shimla

तिब्बतियों के विद्रोह दिवस से हिमाचल सरकार ने बनाई दूरी

11 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: 150 फुट ऊंचे मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ा ये आदमी और फिर...

राजधानी दिल्ली के कनॉट प्लेस में शुक्रवार को उस समय अफरातफरी मच गई, जब एक शख्स मोबाइल टॉवर पर चढ़ गया। इस आदमी ने मोबाइल टॉवर पर जमकर हंगामा काटा। काफी मशक्कत के बाद टॉवर पर चढ़े आदमी को नीच उतारा जा सका। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

10 मार्च 2018

VIRAL VIDEO A MAN DIES DURING DANCE ON STAGE WITH GROOM ON SONG DDLJ 1:44

अपनी शादी में नाचते-नाचते दूल्हे की स्टेज पर मौत!

9 मार्च 2018

anna hazare meets ssc aspirats who demanding cbi probe in ssc paper leak 3:40

SSC पेपर लीक मामले में छात्रों को मिला इस शख्स का साथ, PM को लिख चुके हैं चिट्ठी

5 मार्च 2018

Man allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in newdelhi cr park 1:39

दिल्ली में हुई हत्या, सीसीटीवी की मदद से होगा खुलासा!

5 मार्च 2018

delhi congress protest against bjp government in delhi on high rate 3:03

बढ़ती महंगाई को लेकर दिल्ली में सड़कों पर उतरी कांग्रेस

4 मार्च 2018

Recommended

kejriwal writes to pm modi rahul gandhi on sealing issue want meet them and bring bill in parliament
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के CM केजरीवाल ने लिखी पीएम मोदी और राहुल गांधी को चिट्ठी, रखी ये मांग

11 मार्च 2018

Big disclosures in Delhi chief secretary assault case
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव अंशु प्रकाश मारपीट मामले में सामने आया बड़ा खुलासा

11 मार्च 2018

high court gave suggestion to delhi government to do videography of meetings
Delhi NCR

HC ने दिए केजरीवाल सरकार को बैठक की वीडियोग्राफी करवाने के सुझाव, कहा- 'विश्वास की है कमी'

10 मार्च 2018

supreme court rebuke Delhi government regarding waste management
Delhi NCR

क्या ‘कूड़े के परमाणु बम’ फटने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

8 मार्च 2018

delhi chief secretary assault: aap mla amanatullah khan moves bail plea in delhi high court
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मामला: AAP विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान ने दिल्ली HC में दायर की जमानत याचिका

6 मार्च 2018

delhi chief secretary assault: delhi high court sent notice to delhi lg, government and assembly
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मामला: दिल्ली HC ने एलजी, केजरीवाल सरकार को जारी किया नोटिस, मांगा 2 हफ्तों में जवाब

5 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.