केजरीवाल के सलाहकार वीके जैन ने दिया इस्तीफा, CS मारपीट मामले में दी थी गवाही

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 11:54 AM IST
वीके जैन
वीके जैन
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के सलाहकार वीके जैन ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। हालांकि जैन ने इस्तीफे का कारण निजी बताया है। उनका कहना है कि वह निजी कारणों से इस्तीफा दे रहे हैं। वीके जैन ने अपना इस्तीफा सीएम केजरीवाल और एलजी बैजल दोनों को ही भेज दिया है।
बता दें कि वीके जैन तब चर्चा में आए थे जब 19 फरवरी को देर रात मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल के आवास पर हुई बैठक में मुख्य सचिव अंशु प्रकाश के साथ कथित रूप में मारपीट हुई थी। इस मामले में वीके जैन ने सरकार के खिलाफ बयान देते हुए कहा था कि हां उन्होंने देखा कि अंशु प्रकाश के साथ मारपीट हुई।

बता दें कि पुलिस को बयान देने से पहले तक वीके जैन कह रहे थे कि बैठक के दौरान वह एक बार वाशरूम चले गए थे और जब वापस आए तो अंशु प्रकाश वहां से निकल गए। उन्हें नहीं पता कि सच में मुख्य सचिव के साथ मारपीट हुई भी थी या नहीं।

