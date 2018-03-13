दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के सलाहकार वीके जैन ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। हालांकि जैन ने इस्तीफे का कारण निजी बताया है। उनका कहना है कि वह निजी कारणों से इस्तीफा दे रहे हैं। वीके जैन ने अपना इस्तीफा सीएम केजरीवाल और एलजी बैजल दोनों को ही भेज दिया है।

Advisor to Delhi CM, VK Jain resigned from his post citing personal reasons.