9वीं छात्रा सुसाइड केसः इंसाफ के लिए सड़क पर उतरे परिजन, प्रिंसिपल ने दी शिक्षकों को क्लीनचिट

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली/नोएडा Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 12:22 PM IST
class 9 girl suicide in noida case: parents protest outside school demand cbi probe and all updates
दिल्ली के मयूर विहार फेज-1 स्थित एहल्कॉन पब्लिक स्कूल की छात्रा द्वारा फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी करने के मामले में पुलिस ने दो शिक्षकों और प्रिंसिपल के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का मामला दर्ज किया है। वहीं इस मामले की जांच से असंतुष्ट छात्रा के परिजन स्कूल के बाहर प्रदर्शन करने के बाद सड़कों पर उतर आए हैं।
शिक्षकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग कर रहे लोग सड़क पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं जिससे नोएडा की सड़कों पर काफी लंबा जाम लग गया है। इस बीच बिना किसी जांच के प्रिंसिपल ने अपने शिक्षकों को क्लीनचिट दे दी है।

प्रिंसिपल ने अपने बयान में कहा है कि स्कूल बच्ची की मौत से आहत है और हम इस दुख की घड़ी में उसके परिवार के साथ हैं। अगर मैं उसका रिकॉर्ड देखूं तो वह एक एवरेज स्टूडेंट थी। पढ़ाई में बहुत अच्छी नहीं थी लेकिन एक बहुत अच्छी डांसर थी।

प्रिंसिपल ने आगे कहा कि बच्चों के नंबर पीटीएम में दिखाए जाते हैं लेकिन उसके माता-पिता ने एक भी पीटीएम अटेंड नहीं किया। वह फेल नहीं हुई थी उसे री-टेस्ट देना था।

प्रिंसिपल ने ये भी कहा कि जिन दो शिक्षकों पर यौन शोषण का आरोप लग रहा है उनमें से एक महिला है, आखिर वह छात्रा का यौन शोषण कैसे कर सकती थी? दूसरे शिक्षक जिन पर आरोप लगाया जा रहा है वो हमारे स्कूल में पिछले 25 साल से हैं और उनके बारे में कोई शिकायत हमें आज तक नहीं मिली। इस तरह से प्रिंसिपल ने बिना किसी जांच के अपने दोनों शिक्षकों को क्लीन चिट दे डाली।

परिजन कर रहे सीबीआई जांच की मांग
