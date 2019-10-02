शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर पकड़ा गया संदिग्ध, जांच में मिले चार राउंड कारतूस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 02 Oct 2019 04:49 PM IST
आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट
आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर बुधवार को उस वक्त अफरातफरी मच गई जब जांच के दौरान एक यात्री के पास से सीआईएसएफ ने चार राउंड जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किए। 
पकड़े गए शख्स को सीआईएसएफ ने दिल्ली पुलिस को सौंप दिया है। 
