मुख्य सचिव मामला: कोर्ट ने बढ़ाई AAP विधायक अमानतुल्लाह-जारवाल की न्यायिक हिरासत

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Mar 2018 03:15 PM IST
chief secretary case: Court extends judicial custody of AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan & Prakash Jarwal
amanatullah khan and prakash jarwal - फोटो : himanshu soni
दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव और आम आदमी पार्टी के बीच छिड़ी जंग दिन पर दिन बढ़ती ही जा रही है। आप विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान और प्रकाश जारवाल की कोर्ट ने न्यायिक हिरासत बढ़ा दी है।
तीस हजारी कोर्ट ने कहा है कि दोनों आरोपी विधायकों को 14 दिन तक के लिए न्यायिक हिरासत में रखा जाए।
 
ये था मामला
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party anshu prakash

SSC पेपर लीक मामले में छात्रों को मिला इस शख्स का साथ, PM को लिख चुके हैं चिट्ठी

कर्मचारी चयन आयोग प्रश्नपत्र लीक होने के मामले में सीबीआइ जांच को लेकर दिल्ली में छात्रों का आंदोलन रविवार को छठे दिन भी जारी रहा। इसी के साथ प्रदर्शनकारियों से नेताओं और सामाजिक संस्थाओं के लोगों को मिलना भी जारी है।

5 मार्च 2018

Man allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in newdelhi cr park 1:39

दिल्ली में हुई हत्या, सीसीटीवी की मदद से होगा खुलासा!

5 मार्च 2018

delhi congress protest against bjp government in delhi on high rate 3:03

बढ़ती महंगाई को लेकर दिल्ली में सड़कों पर उतरी कांग्रेस

4 मार्च 2018

truck hit the bike and car, 5 dead in accident in Gurugram 1:07

पहले बाइक फिर कार को बनाया निशाना और ले ली पांच लोगों की जान

4 मार्च 2018

shocking incident :Thief steals ornaments in Sai Mandir CAUGHT IN CCTV 3:00

CCTV: देखते ही देखते चोर ऐसे ले उड़ा साईंबाबा का छत्र

3 मार्च 2018

Recommended

supreme court rebuke Delhi government regarding waste management
Delhi NCR

क्या ‘कूड़े के परमाणु बम’ फटने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

8 मार्च 2018

delhi chief secretary assault: aap mla amanatullah khan moves bail plea in delhi high court
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मामला: AAP विधायक अमानतुल्लाह खान ने दिल्ली HC में दायर की जमानत याचिका

6 मार्च 2018

delhi chief secretary assault: delhi high court sent notice to delhi lg, government and assembly
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मामला: दिल्ली HC ने एलजी, केजरीवाल सरकार को जारी किया नोटिस, मांगा 2 हफ्तों में जवाब

5 मार्च 2018

Chief Secretary's assault case, the court said, we will only hear the public prosecutor
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मारपीट मामला,अदालत ने कहा हम सरकारी वकील को ही सुनेगे

1 मार्च 2018

our boycott will continue till the CM or Deputy CM himself apologize for the assault,
Delhi NCR

खुद मुख्यमंत्री या उपमुख्यमंत्री मारपीट को लेकर माफी नहीं मांगते, हमारा बहिष्कार तब तक जारी रहेगा

27 फरवरी 2018

Chief Minister and chief secretary face to face after a week
Delhi NCR

एक हफ्ते बाद मुख्यमंत्री व मुख्य सचिव का हुआ आमना-सामना

27 फरवरी 2018

