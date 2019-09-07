शहर चुनें

'शूटर दादी' पर बंदरों ने किया हमला, दिल्ली के इस अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 07 Sep 2019 07:16 PM IST
चंद्रो तोमर अस्पताल में भर्ती
चंद्रो तोमर अस्पताल में भर्ती - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के एम्स अस्पताल में 'शूटर दादी' के नाम से मशहूर चंद्रो तोमर को भर्ती कराया गया है। बता दें कि जौहड़ी में बंदरों के हमले से बचने के चक्कर में शूटर दादी, चंद्रो तोमर कुर्सी से गिर गई थीं जिसके बाद उनके पैर की हड्डी टूट गई। 
delhi aiims chandro tomar
