शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Chances of light rain in Delhi NCR Punjab Haryana and UP AQI to improve predicts IMD

दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत इन राज्यों में हल्की बारिश के आसार, सुधर सकती है हवा की गुणवत्ता

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, दिल्ली Updated Sun, 15 Nov 2020 01:42 PM IST
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली एनसीआर में आज हो सकती है बारिश
दिल्ली एनसीआर में आज हो सकती है बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
लगातार बिगड़ रही हवा और बढ़ते प्रदूषण के बीच आज दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मौसम बदलने की संभावना है। मौसम विज्ञान विभाग पर्यावरण और शोध संस्थान के प्रमुख डॉ. वीके सोनी ने रविवार को बताया कि आज दिल्ली-एनसीआर, पंजाब, हरियाणा और उत्तर प्रदेश में आज हल्की बूंदाबांदी और बारिश के आसार हैं।
विज्ञापन

उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि तेज हवा और बारिश के कारण दिल्ली की वायु गुणवत्ता में सुधार हो सकता है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr delhi delhi aqi delhi aqi after diwali 2020 delhi aqi news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

नीतीश कुमार को एनडीए विधायक दल का नेता चुना गया है
Bihar

बिहार में नीतीश-सुशील मोदी की जोड़ी बरकरार, एनडीए विधायकों की बैठक में लगी मुहर

15 नवंबर 2020

SBI PO वैकेंसी 2020
Government Jobs

SBI में स्नातकों के लिए हजारों पदों पर सरकारी नौकरियां, मिलेगा लाखों का पैकेज

15 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
दिवाली की शाम से लापता मासूम का क्षतविक्षत शव मिला
Kanpur

यूपी: दिवाली की शाम लापता बच्ची की बेरहमी से हत्या, निर्वस्त्र मिला शव, पेट फाड़ निकाला दिल और फेफड़े

15 नवंबर 2020

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (16 से 22 नवंबर): भाग्यशाली रहेंगे पांच राशि के लोग, जानिए इस हफ्ते क्या कहते हैं आपके सितारे

15 नवंबर 2020

नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार: डिप्टी सीएम पद के लिए ये तीन दावेदार आगे, नीतीश की कैबिनेट में इन्हें मिल सकता है मौका

15 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: दिवाली पर आतिशबाजी से बिगड़ा दिल्ली का हाल, कई इलाकों में छाई धुंध की चादर

15 नवंबर 2020

विद्या सिन्हा
Bollywood

शानदार फिल्मों के बावजूद इस अभिनेत्री को नहीं मिला ए-लिस्टर का दर्जा, सलमान की फिल्म रही आखिरी

15 नवंबर 2020

Diwali in Pakistan
World

पाकिस्तान में भी धूमधाम से मनाई गई दिवाली, ऐसा था कराची के इस मंदिर का नजारा

15 नवंबर 2020

शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत
India News

राहुल गांधी पर ओबामा के नजरिए को लेकर भड़की शिवसेना, राउत ने दागे सवाल

15 नवंबर 2020

plane crash
Cricket

टीम इंडिया के होटल के पास जमीन पर आ गिरा विमान, मैदान से भागने लगे क्रिकेटर

15 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X