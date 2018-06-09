शहर चुनें

PM मोदी के मंत्री ने शाही इमाम से मांगा सरकार के लिए समर्थन, बदले में बुखारी ने मारा ये ताना

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 09 Jun 2018 08:13 PM IST
vijay meet jama masjid shahi imam
vijay meet jama masjid shahi imam
संपर्क फॉर समर्थन अभियान के तहत बीजेपी के नेता देशभर में घूमघूम कर लोगों से मिल रहें हैं। बताया जा हा है कि इसी सिलसिले में शनिवार को केन्द्रीय मंत्री विजय गोयल दिल्ली स्थित जामा मस्जिद के शाही इमाम से मिलने पहुंच गए। विजय गोयल ने मोदी सरकार की उपलब्धियों की लिस्ट सौंपी और उनसे मोदी सरकार के लिए मुसलमानों का समर्थन मांगा।


 
