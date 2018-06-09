PM मोदी के मंत्री ने शाही इमाम से मांगा सरकार के लिए समर्थन, बदले में बुखारी ने मारा ये ताना

'संपर्क से समर्थन' अभियान के तहत आज शाही इमाम मौलाना सैयद अहमद बुखारी जी से उनके निवास पर मुलाकात कर मोदी सरकार की चार साल की उपलब्धियों से अवगत कराया! pic.twitter.com/DMCfdhyuWl— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) June 9, 2018
They've come to us but Muslims are targeted&abused. There's one yr left for election, if they do something, it's welcome but we've lot of complaints: Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari after Union Min Vijay Goel met him as part of 'Sampark for Samarthan' #Delhi pic.twitter.com/pEihSsnzHW— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018
9 जून 2018