Refugee Crisis: केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप पुरी ने ट्वीट कर कहा- दिल्ली में देंगे रोहिंग्याओं को फ्लैट, मचा बवाल

केंद्रीय आवास और शहरी मामलों के मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने बुधवार को कहा कि रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों को बाहरी दिल्ली के बक्करवाला में अपार्टमेंट में स्थानांतरित कर दिया जाएगा और उन्हें बुनियादी सुविधाएं और पुलिस सुरक्षा भी प्रदान की जाएगी। आप सरकार ने केंद्र सरकार के इस फैसले का विरोध करते हुए कहा कि दिल्ली के लोग इसकी इजाजत नहीं देंगे।

India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ShkHOxqE