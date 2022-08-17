Refugee Crisis: केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप पुरी ने ट्वीट कर कहा- दिल्ली में देंगे रोहिंग्याओं को फ्लैट, मचा बवाल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
केंद्रीय आवास और शहरी मामलों के मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने बुधवार को कहा कि रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों को बाहरी दिल्ली के बक्करवाला में अपार्टमेंट में स्थानांतरित कर दिया जाएगा और उन्हें बुनियादी सुविधाएं और पुलिस सुरक्षा भी प्रदान की जाएगी। आप सरकार ने केंद्र सरकार के इस फैसले का विरोध करते हुए कहा कि दिल्ली के लोग इसकी इजाजत नहीं देंगे।
India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ShkHOxqE— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad urges the Government of India to reconsider this issue and instead of providing the Rohingyas with housing, make arrangements to send them back and out of India: Alok Kumar, Central working president, Vishwa Hindu Parishad
— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022
बता दें, ईडब्ल्यूएस फ्लैटों का निर्माण नई दिल्ली नगर परिषद (एनडीएमसी) द्वारा किया गया है और टिकरी सीमा के पास बक्करवाला इलाके में स्थित हैं।
