#UPDATE: One lady has been arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with class X #CBSEPaperLeak. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2018
Rakesh Kumar, who was arrested for leaking CBSE Class 12th Economics paper is also the main person behind Class 10th Maths paper leak: Joint CP Crime Alok Kumar on CBSE Class 10th paper leak #Delhi pic.twitter.com/qij5kl7xUA— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2018
उन्नाव मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने यूपी सरकार से पूछा है कि अब तक आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर को गिरफ्तार क्यों नहीं किया गया। विधायक को गिरफ्तार करेंगे या नहीं।
12 अप्रैल 2018