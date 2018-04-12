#UPDATE : One lady has been arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with class X #CBSEPaperLeak . More details awaited.

Rakesh Kumar, who was arrested for leaking CBSE Class 12th Economics paper is also the main person behind Class 10th Maths paper leak: Joint CP Crime Alok Kumar on CBSE Class 10th paper leak #Delhi pic.twitter.com/qij5kl7xUA