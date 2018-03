#CBSEPaperLeak : Students protest outside CBSE office in #Delhi , say, 'Students are suffering due to CBSE's mistakes.' pic.twitter.com/TuNRp2dWig

#CBSEPaperLeak: Over 30 people have been questioned by Police, most of whom either study or teach at coaching centres. Over a dozen mobile phones belonging to these people have also been seized. #Delhi