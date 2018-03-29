शहर चुनें

CBSE पेपर लीकः संदिग्ध आरोपी विकी को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, 10 छात्रों से भी होगी पूछताछ

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 12:48 PM IST
cbse paper leak
cbse paper leak - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सीबीएसई की 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा का पेपर लीक होने के मामले में पुलिस को एक बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है। पुलिस ने एक संदिग्ध आरोपी विकी की गिरफ्तारी की है। वह दिल्ली के राजेंद्र नगर का रहने वाला बताया जा रहा है। विकी के साथ ही क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम अलग-अलग कॉन्वेंट स्कूलों के 10 छात्रों से पूछताछ करेगी।
 
विकी एक कोचिंग सेंटर भी चलाता है। पुलिस इससे पूछताछ कर रही है। यह शख्स राजेंद्र नगर में विद्या नाम का कोचिंग सेंटर चलाता था। विकी बच्चों को इकोनॉमिक्स और मैथ्स सबजेक्ट ही पढ़ाता था।
मालूम हो कि इन्हीं विषयों का पेपर भी लीक हुआ है। पुलिस इस वक्त विकी से पूछताछ कर रही है कि क्या उसी ने वॉट्सऐप पर पेपर लीक किया और आखिर उसे पेपर मिला कहां से?
वहीं पेपर लीक के खिलाफ दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर छात्र प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों का तो ये भी कहना है कि अंग्रेजी का पेपर छोड़कर सभी पेपर लीक हुए हैं। उनके पास परीक्षा से एक दिन पहले फोन आता था कि 2000 रुपए में पेपर मिल रहे हैं चाहिए तो पैसे तैयार रखें। वहीं कुछ ने तो ये भी आरोप लगाया कि पेपर तो 50 हजार रुपए में बेचे गए हैं।

इस पूरे मामले से वह छात्र बहुत निराश हैं जिन्होंने अपने आप पढ़ाई की और ईमानदारी से पेपर दिया। उनका कहना है कि उन्हेंं न्याय चाहिए और वो दोबारा पेपर देने के लिए तैयार नहीं है।
बीती रात हुई कई जगह छापेमारी
