दिल्ली की निजी कंपनी के खिलाफ सीबीआई ने दर्ज किया केस, बैंकों का 1400 करोड़ से ज्यादा का नुकसान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 21 Sep 2020 06:10 PM IST
सीबीआई
सीबीआई - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
सीबीआई (केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो ) ने दिल्ली की एक निजी कंपनी, कंपनी के निदेशकों और अन्य अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ बैंक ऑफ इंडिया और अन्य बैंकों को 1400.62 करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए मामला दर्ज किया है।  
सीबीआई ने बताया कि दिल्ली, सहारनपुर, बुलंदशहर, अजमेर और पलवल सहित कंपनी और अन्य आरोपियों के 8 ठिकानों पर तलाशी ली जा रही है। 
